CEE MARKETS-Currencies inch higher as investors mull global data

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, July 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged higher in thin trade on Thursday, as investors digested conflicting signals about the global economy ahead of a close-fought presidential election in Poland that could provide some impetus. Federal Reserve officials raised fresh doubts on Wednesday about the durability of the U.S. recovery and on Thursday data showed German exports rebounded less than expected in May. However, data from China suggested a slow economic recovery remains intact. "People are ... confused about whether we are going to have a deeper correction because of the coronavirus and we only see minor changes in positioning on very low liquidity," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Poland. At 0842 GMT the Polish zloty was 0.12% firmer against the euro at 4.476, the Hugarian forint had strengthened 0.23% to 354.3 and the Czech crown gained 0.11% to trade at 26.647. "It seems like only short term capital here and not really big activity," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "...we have this presidential election in Poland this weekend so maybe this will be a trigger somehow." Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) will face liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in the second round of Poland's presidential election on Sunday. The Hungarian central bank's surprise decision to cut the base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on June 23 was supported by all rate-setters, the bank said on Wednesday. The bank's deputy governor Barnabas Virag later said the NBH may cut its base rate by another 15 basis points this month. "Crucially, the minutes do not offer any reassurance to those market participants who fear that low rates have now been "locked in" irrespective of inflation dynamics," Commerzbank wrote in a client note. "And this spells trouble for the forint exchange rate as the situation normalises," it added. Investors were also awaiting results of a Polish finance ministry switch tender. On Wednesday, the central bank bought state-guaranteed and government bonds worth a total of 5.15 billion zlotys ($1.30 billion) as part of its anti-crisis liquidity measures. Benchmark Polish 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to 1.365%. Czech 10-year yields were up 1 basis point at 0.797%, little moved by news that the Czech lower house of parliament approved a government plan to run a record 500 billion crown central state budget deficit in 2020. Stocks were mostly higher, as European equity markets took their lead from rising Asian share prices on hopes of a faster recovery for China. In Warsaw the WIG 20 was up 0.39% while in Prague the PX index rose 0.55%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1042 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.6470 26.6765 +0.11% -4.56% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 354.300 355.105 +0.23% -6.54% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4760 4.4814 +0.12% -4.91% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8410 4.8410 +0.00% -1.09% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5350 7.5383 +0.04% -1.19% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.540 117.590 +0.04% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 943.99 938.850 +0.55% -15.39% 0 .BUX Budapest 35888.5 35932.3 -0.12% -22.12% 8 9 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1795.20 1788.22 +0.39% -16.51% > .BETI Buchares 8566.88 8531.26 +0.42% -14.14% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 855.37 853.73 +0.19% -7.61% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1609.54 1614.31 -0.30% -20.22% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 655.68 659.67 -0.60% -18.21% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 447.79 448.19 -0.09% -21.18% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.0650 0.0540 +074bp +6bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3180 0.0010 +097bp +1bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.7970 0.0130 +124bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1130 -0.0240 +078bp -2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7540 0.0080 +141bp +2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3650 0.0090 +181bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.28 0.29 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.65 0.63 0.62 0.71 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.21 0.20 0.22 0.26 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** ($1 = 3.9464 zlotys) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)