CEE MARKETS-Currencies inch lower as investors weigh data, global tensions

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown inched lower in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, as investors digested local economic data and kept a cautious eye on U.S.-China trade talks later this week and the prospects of a disorderly 'no-deal' Brexit. Prospects for progress in U.S.-China trade talks dimmed after Washington blacklisted Chinese companies over Beijing's treatment of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, while a source was quoted as saying Britain will take an aggressive stance towards the European Union if Brexit talks break down. At 0908 GMT, the Czech crown was bid down 0.11% at 25.794 to the euro and the Hungarian forint was down 0.16% at 333.96. The Polish zloty was little changed at 4.33 to the euro. Hungarian inflation continued to decline in September, comforting the central bank in its view that rates should remain on hold in view of downward inflation risks as the European economy slows. Hungarian headline inflation slowed to an annual 2.8% in September from 3.1% in August, coming in below the forecast of 3% in a Reuters poll. "Overall, I believe the recent incoming data won't change the monetary stance of the National Bank of Hungary, it will just support the central bank's view that they need to stick to the wait-and-see-stance," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist with ING in Hungary. "I believe with this data ... the market will rather focus on the external story." In the Czech Republic, industrial data on Monday showed some of the first signs of slowdown creeping into the economy, analysts said. However, unemployment was unchanged at 2.7% in September, according to data issued on Tuesday, in line with analysts' forecasts and near the all-time low of 2.6% seen in May and June. Czech retail sales, excluding cars, rose by 3.7% year-on-year in August, slower than analysts had expected. The crown has shown little reaction to data and a continued rate hike debate among central bankers after a minority of two rate setters supported raising borrowing costs at the last meeting on Sept. 25. A Prague trader said the global mood would remain the driver for the currency. "I think the global environment is still the biggest player on EUR/CZK versus rather than the hawkish (central bank)," the trader said. "Today's and yesterday's data was with no big impact. The last two days there were really low volumes." Bond yields also remained broadly flat, with Polish 10-year paper trading at 1.885% and Czech 10-year yields at 1.255% at 0914 GMT. Stocks were mixed, with Budapest's main index down 0.58% and Warsaw's WIG 20 index up 0.53%.