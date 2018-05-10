CEE MARKETS-Currencies jump on dollar retreat, Hungary's auction well-bid

* Currencies jump as dollar retreats * Hungary again sells bonds worth more than HUF 100 bln * Modest U.S. inflation rise improves mood in CEE markets * Serbian cbank seen keeps rates on hold as expected (Recasts with Hungary's auction, surge of currencies and stocks, U.S. data) By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Poland led a rebound of Central European assets on Thursday, reversing the past two weeks' sell-off as the dollar retreated from this year's peak against the euro. The greenback extended its early losses after April U.S. data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in the annual inflation rate. The zloty and the forint, Central Europe's most liquid currencies, had taken the biggest hit from the dollar's recent surge and their relief was also the biggest on Thursday. They firmed 0.4 percent versus the euro by 1326 GMT. The U.S. figures are seen keeping the Federal Reserve's rate tightening gradual rather than boosting the attractiveness of U.S. debt relative to Central European assets. Sentiment in regional markets was positive already before the data because the yield of U.S. 10-year bonds did not rise above the key 3 percent line at an auction on Wednesday. Hungary sold bond worth more than 100 billion forints for the third successive bi-weekly auction. The yields were higher than two weeks ago but the usual post-auction selling did not occur. "Offers are below the auction yields, but buyers do not come at those levels... If nothing goes wrong in core markets, bonds can firm slightly next week," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Hungarian yields are supported by a strong primary supply, with the government frontloading its 2018 issuance, as a pre-financing of European Union-sponsored projects boosted the budget deficit in the first months of the year. Poland's government bond yields dropped by 2-4 basis points along the curve, drifting off 6-to 8-week highs. Warsaw's bluechip stock index rose by 0.6 percent, about in line with Budapest and Prague, led by a 5.6 percent jump in the shares of power producer PGE. PGE firmed on a Reuters report that it had abandoned its leading role in plans to build Poland's first nuclear power station as it focuses on new wind farms in the Baltic Sea. Oil group PKN shed more than 3 percent, limiting the index gain as it is seen take over PGE's role. Slovenia's main stock index jumped 3.5 percent, with Gorenje stocks surging 65 percent after the appliance maker said China's Hisense Electric was bidding for it. The Czech crown joined the regional rise, firming a third of a percent versus the euro, but Czech government bond yields did not retreat after an early surge. The 5-year yield hit a seven-week high, and was bid at 1.327 percent, up 12 basis points, after March annual data showed the first pick-up in Czech inflation in six months, fuelling expectations for further rate hikes by the Czech central bank. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1543 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4990 25.5850 +0.34% +0.17% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 314.0500 315.4900 +0.46% -1.00% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2434 4.2615 +0.43% -1.58% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6420 4.6450 +0.06% +0.81% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3895 7.3885 -0.01% +0.55% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1600 118.2600 +0.08% +0.29% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1098.31 1093.010 +0.48% +1.87% 0 Budapest 36851.06 36588.26 +0.72% -6.42% Warsaw 2294.34 2281.12 +0.58% -6.78% Bucharest 8811.09 8750.27 +0.70% +13.64% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 877.04 847.13 +3.53% +8.76% > Zagreb 1830.05 1821.36 +0.48% -0.70% Belgrade <.BELEX1 738.19 737.47 +0.10% -2.84% 5> Sofia 648.13 652.18 -0.62% -4.33% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8880 0.1250 +146bps +14bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.3270 0.1150 +140bps +13bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8640 0.0230 +132bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5620 -0.0180 +214bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4840 -0.0370 +256bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2250 -0.0390 +268bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.99 1.12 1.25 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.05 Poland 1.72 1.75 1.78 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *********************************************************** *** (Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)