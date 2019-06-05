Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies jump on Fed rate outlook, EU warning to Italy

Sandor Peto, Jason Hovet

    * U.S. rate cut bets, EU warning to Italy help CEE
currencies
    * Polish central bank reiterates rates could stay stable
    * Czech, Hungarian, Romanian retail sales continue to surge
    * Polish 10-year bond yield hits 4-year low, tracking Bunds

    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 5 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies extended their gains on Wednesday as expectations for
Federal Reserve interest rate cuts hit the dollar and a
European Commission warning to Italy over its debt weighed on
several crosses of the euro.
    The region's main currencies set multi-week highs, and
Romania's leu a 4-1/2-month high against the euro.
    The Czech crown, Hungary's forint and
the leu firmed in tandem by 0.3% by 1502 GMT.
    The zloty also gained 0.1%, even though Polish central bank
governor Adam Glapinski, at a news conference after a policy
meeting, crushed any expectations that a rise in inflation in
May might have prompted a less dovish tone.
    He reiterated that there may be no need to change rates
until 2022. At Wednesday's policy
meeting, the bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at
1.5 percent, as expected.
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield fell 7
basis points to a 4-year low of 2.5275%, tracking a plunge of
the corresponding Bund yield to record lows.
    Bond yields fell across Europe, except for Italy, and in the
United States, driven by bets for lower Fed rates, which
weakened the greenback.
    Dollar-selling often helps Central European currencies.
    "I do not say that a parallel weakness of the euro and the
dollar is not a somewhat confusing backdrop," one Budapest-based
dealer said.
    "But the dollar has been weakened by Fed expectations rather
than global growth worries, while global inflation is not on the
rise... That is a good combination for currencies in emerging
economies that have no growth problems," the dealer added.
    Surging wages help Central European countries maintain
faster growth than the euro zone. 
    Annual growth in retail sales picked up to about 7% in the
Czech Republic and Hungary, and slowed to that pace in Romania,
according to figures released on Wednesday. The robust growth
maintains upwards pressure on consumer prices.
    One trader said there may be scope "for a possible rate
hike" in the Czech Republic after strong economic data this week
buoyed the crown after weeks of losses.
    But traders said regional currency markets remained
vulnerable amid continued fears of an escalating global trade
war between the United States and other countries. Weak U.S.
payroll figures released on Wednesday underlined those risks.
    Investors are also concerned about demand in China, the
world's second biggest economy which accounts for half of 
global consumption of industrial metals. 
    Central Europe is not heavily exposed in that sector, but
shares in Polish copper producer KGHM plunged 3.4% on
Wednesday, a key factor in the overall 0.5% fall in Warsaw's
bluechip stock index. 
    
 (Additional reporting Karin Strohecker in London, Editing by
Gareth Jones)
