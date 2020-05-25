CEE MARKETS-Currencies mixed as investors await central bank meetings

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Monday as investors awaited central bank meetings in Hungary, Poland and Romania later this week, although most analysts do not expect any change in interest rates. The Polish, Czech and the Romanian central banks have cut rates in the past two months to help their economies, which have been hit by lockdowns introduced to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy in April to stabilize the forint and started a quantitative easing programme in May to stimulate the economy. The NBH holds its rate-setting meeting on Tuesday and a Reuters poll expects it to keep rates on hold. "The NBH could spend the next period waiting to see more clearly the inflation and growth prospects for the second half of the year," CIB Bank said in a note. The forint traded at 350.85 early on Monday, easing 0.09% from the previous session. The central bank of Poland (NBP) holds its rate-setting meeting on Thursday. "The NBP will take a wait-and-see approach after it cut rates against expectations in the last MPC meeting and initiated government and state-guaranteed bond purchases, waiting for more data and clarity on the economic outlook," Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note. The Polish zloty was up by 0.05% and was trading at 4.5165 versus the euro on Monday. The Romanian central bank will also likely meet later this week. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to keep rates on hold in May, but see the bank cutting rates further this year. The Czech crown was down 0.1% and trading at 27.331, but still holding onto its gains last week. A dealer in Prague expected a "lazy trading day" with the UK and US markets closed for public holidays. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0943 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.3310 27.3050 -0.10% -6.95% crown Hungary 350.8500 350.5500 -0.09% -5.62% forint Polish 4.5165 4.5188 +0.05% -5.76% zloty Romanian 4.8420 4.8425 +0.01% -1.11% leu Croatian 7.5780 7.5873 +0.12% -1.75% kuna Serbian 117.5000 117.5800 +0.07% +0.06% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 877.08 877.0100 +0.01% -21.38% Budapest 35074.50 35050.92 +0.07% -23.89% Warsaw 1637.59 1630.44 +0.44% -23.84% Bucharest 8646.49 8592.48 +0.63% -13.34% Ljubljana 813.57 811.90 +0.21% -12.13% Zagreb 1570.91 1569.77 +0.07% -22.13% Belgrade <.BELEX15 669.94 669.94 +0.00% -16.43% > Sofia 450.22 450.22 +0.00% -20.76% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1250 -0.0220 +081bps -1bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.3690 -0.0700 +106bps -6bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.7950 0.0180 +130bps +3bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.5620 0.0080 +125bps +2bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.9740 -0.0080 +166bps +1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.4200 -0.0190 +192bps -1bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.25 0.26 0.29 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.83 0.79 0.74 0.98 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.42 0.37 0.37 0.68 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest Editing by Susan Fenton)