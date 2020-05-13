CEE MARKETS-Currencies, most stocks slip ahead of U.S. Fed chief speech

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and most stock markets fell on Wednesday, due to risk aversion on worries over U.S.-China tensions and speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could introduce negative interest rates. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be speaking in a webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 1300 GMT. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday again pushed the Fed to adopt negative rates as data showed that U.S. consumer prices dropped 0.8% in April, the biggest decline since the Great Recession. "It's a mild risk aversion due to the relations between China and the U.S. but also everyone is expecting Jerome Powell's speech... will Jerome Powell say something about the possibility of negative interest rates in the U.S.?," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium. At 0858 GMT, the Polish zloty was down 0.20% at 4.5662. The Czech crown was down 0.44% at 27.529 and the Hungarian forint was down 0.66% at 353.13. "We have a small motion of risk aversion... but you must remember that this is still a very light market, no big flows, just short-term players following global sentiment," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. Stocks were mostly lower, with the main indices in Prague and Budapest falling 0.75% and 0.37%, respectively. However, Warsaw's WIG 20 index was up 0.47%, with the best performer mBank rising over 4%. "Today we have the second day of banks outperforming," said Kamil Stolarski, head of equity research at Santander Bank, Polska. "Someone's decided to have more exposure to Polish banks... it started to happen in the middle of the day yesterday." Benchmark Polish 10-year yields fell around 5 basis points to 1.362% ahead of another round of bond buying by the central bank, designed to inject liquidity into a market hit by the coronavirus outbreak. In Hungary, the central bank bought a total of 25 billion forints ($76.74 million) worth of government bonds from local lenders at its auction on Tuesday, half the amount it purchased at its previous auction a week ago. Czech 10-year yields were down 6.5 basis points at 0.967%. Wednesday will see a Czech bond auction offering three bonds, maturing in 2022, 2026 and 2031. Short-dated bonds have seen the highest demand among investors since borrowing ramped up to record levels in the past two months, in which the finance ministry was selling several times what was on offer. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1058 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.5290 27.4090 -0.44% -7.62% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 353.130 350.785 -0.66% -6.23% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5662 4.5572 -0.20% -6.78% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8345 4.8295 -0.10% -0.96% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5700 7.5650 -0.07% -1.65% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.540 117.580 +0.03% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 883.96 890.610 -0.75% -20.77% 0 .BUX Budapest 35012.6 35143.1 -0.37% -24.02% 6 3 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1630.10 1622.51 +0.47% -24.18% > .BETI Buchares 8278.78 8408.11 -1.54% -17.02% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 803.34 807.38 -0.50% -13.23% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1544.38 1547.34 -0.19% -23.45% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 680.43 673.94 +0.96% -15.13% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 452.09 451.78 +0.07% -20.43% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.3650 0.0630 +110bp +7bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.4630 -0.0190 +119bp -1bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.9670 -0.0650 +149bp -5bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.5340 -0.0280 +127bp -3bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.9670 -0.0400 +170bp -3bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3620 -0.0530 +189bp -4bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.24 0.25 0.24 0.35 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.36 1.31 1.25 1.07 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.31 0.28 0.31 0.68 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** ($1 = 325.7600 forints) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)