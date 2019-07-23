CEE MARKETS-Currencies mostly steady; forint weaker before central bank meets

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies were mostly steady on Tuesday morning, though Hungary's forint weakened before the Hungarian central bank meets later in the day. The European Central Bank also meets, on Thursday, and investors are waiting for signals on how fast euro zone policymakers will ease conditions to help the euro zone economy. Expectations for a looser monetary stance by the ECB have been keeping Central European central bankers in a wait-and-see mode. The National Bank of Hungary is widely expected to leave its policy unchanged on Tuesday. The rate decision will be announced at 1200 GMT. "It (NBH) wants to wait and see which of the two opposing factors on inflation dominates - the inflationary effect of strong domestic demand or the inflation dampening effect of a weakening euro area economy," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. "The NBH would therefore probably only consider adjusting its monetary policy when publishing new forecasts in September." However, Commerzbank said there was "some convincing evidence" that the current stance of the NBH was appropriate and further tightening could be unnecessary for now. The analysts said the forint could even gain and approach 320 to the euro in coming months. By 0725 GMT, the forint had edged down 0.04% to 324.40 to the euro, below last week's low of 326.83. Poland's zloty, Romania's leu and the Czech crown were practically unchanged. The Czech central bank has also paused on rate tightening following eight increases in the last two years, guiding for stability ahead. Stock markets were trading lower. Budapest was down 0.2 % lower, Prague was down 0.1%, and Warsaw was 0.2% lower. However, broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) shares jumped 4.3% to their highest since December 2017 after an estimate-beating rise in second-quarter core profit and falling debt levels. The shares have soared 26% since CME announced in March it was beginning a strategic review that could include the sale of all or part of the company. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 0925 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK 25.5400 25.5450 +0.02% +0.65% crown => Hungary <EURHUF 325.400 325.280 -0.04% -1.33% forint => 0 0 Polish <EURPLN 4.2475 4.2471 -0.01% +0.99% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.7220 4.7210 -0.02% -1.44% leu => Croatian <EURHRK 7.3860 7.3873 +0.02% +0.32% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 117.770 117.690 -0.07% +0.45% dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 Prague 1068.58 1069.58 -0.09% +8.31% 00 Budapest 41334.7 41338.0 -0.01% +5.61% 2 1 Warsaw <.WIG20 2343.27 2342.51 +0.03% +2.93% > Buchares 9050.60 9049.50 +0.01% +22.58 t % Ljubljan <.SBITO 870.09 870.09 +0.00% +8.19% a P> Zagreb <.CRBEX 1916.19 1916.19 +0.00% +9.57% > Belgrade <.BELEX 748.06 748.06 +0.00% -1.79% 15> Sofia <.SOFIX 579.47 579.47 +0.00% -2.52% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.4200 0.0200 +219bp +2bps RR> s 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.3260 0.0000 +203bp +0bps RR> s <CZ10YT 1.4520 0.0330 +180bp +3bps 10-year =RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.5420 0.0030 +231bp +0bps RR> s 5-year <PL5YT= 1.8250 -0.0070 +253bp -1bps RR> s <PL10YT 2.1520 -0.0040 +250bp -1bps 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.17 2.07 1.95 2.16 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.31 0.38 0.46 0.26 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.73 1.71 1.72 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Krisztina Than, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)