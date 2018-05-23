CEE MARKETS-Currencies plunge on dollar rally, weak euro zone PMI

* Lira's drop, Italian political uncertainty feed risk aversion * Currencies set multi-month lows as dollar rallies * Czechs cut bond auction, yields rise * Hungarian bond yield retreat good sign for auction-trader * Budapest leads fall of regional stock indices (Recasts with Czech auction, new prices and comment) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies hit multi-month lows, and stocks fell on Wednesday as downbeat manufacturing data further weakened the euro and curbed bets for a European Central Bank rate hike by mid-2019. The Turkish lira's persistent decline also fuelled risk aversion in emerging markets, while uncertainty over the policies of Italy's incoming government soured sentiment elsewhere in the European Union. Central European assets have taken a beating this month as a dollar and U.S. bond yield rally prompted a sell-off in emerging markets. But they have outperformed other emerging markets including Turkey, where the lira is at record lows on concern about President Tayyip Erdogan's influence on monetary policy. Politics rarely have a direct influence on markets in the European Union's fast-growing and relatively stable central and eastern economies which have been tightly integrated with the euro zone. As the dollar dashed through 1.17 versus the euro for the first time since November, the zloty revisited a 6-and-1/2-month low which it already reached on Monday at 4.3145 against the euro, and traded at 4.3068 at 1308 GMT. The Czech crown shed 0.5 percent, after touching its weakest levels this year, and the forint, weakening 0.4 percent, hit a new 23-month low. The crown has been closely watched as it has traded weaker than the central bank's forecasts, raising speculation that it may bring forward a rate hike which many market participants had expected for November. Yields at a Czech auction of 4-, 8- and 12-year government bonds were 20-30 basis points higher than in sales earlier this year, and the Finance Ministry sold much less 4-year papers than planned. Hungarian long-term bond yields have risen even more in the past weeks, before a 5-basis-point retreat on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasuries and Bunds. The Hungarian 10-year paper traded at 3.15 percent, still up more than 60 basis points this month, while Poland's corresponding yield was up by less than 20 basis points, shedding 2 basis points on Wednesday. The Hungarian yield had been lower than its Polish peer since early 2016, in some periods by more than 100 basis points, before closing the gap this week. Wednesday's retreat in yields is a good sign ahead of Hungary's bi-weekly government bond auction on Thursday, a Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "I do not feel it justified (by economic fundamentals) that the markets of our region have got such a severe beating," the trader added. Budapest led a fall for equities in the region, in tandem with a decline in Western European markets, with its blue-chip index dropping as much as 2.6 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1508 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8200 25.6950 -0.48% -1.08% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 319.2400 317.9500 -0.40% -2.61% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3068 4.2814 -0.59% -3.03% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6281 4.6270 -0.02% +1.11% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3950 7.3832 -0.16% +0.48% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1100 118.1300 +0.02% +0.33% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1102.57 1103.290 -0.07% +2.26% 0 Budapest 35442.32 36400.77 -2.63% -9.99% Warsaw 2206.20 2248.71 -1.89% -10.36% Bucharest 8380.96 8429.08 -0.57% +8.09% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 900.61 896.06 +0.51% +11.69% > Zagreb 1853.84 1859.77 -0.32% +0.60% Belgrade <.BELEX1 744.29 743.26 +0.14% -2.04% 5> Sofia 642.13 644.44 -0.36% -5.21% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.9540 0.0690 +158bps +10bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4670 0.0620 +161bps +12bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0000 0.0160 +150bps +8bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6160 0.0090 +224bps +4bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4980 -0.0230 +264bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2230 -0.0230 +272bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.03 1.19 1.33 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.28 0.36 0.46 0.12 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)