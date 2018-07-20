CEE MARKETS-Currencies rebound amid robust Hungarian wage, Polish retail data

* U.S. dollar's retreat helps Central European currencies * Hungarian May wages up 10.9 pct, Polish retail sales +10.3 pct * Robust figures seen not changing Hungary, Poland monetary policy * Refiner PKN shares up 4.3 percent on rise in Q2 earnings By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rebounded on Friday as a dollar rally lost momentum in global markets, while new data showed robust growth in wages in Hungary and retail sales in Poland. The U.S. dollar's strengthening caused several waves of selling in emerging markets in the past months, most recently on Thursday. Central Europe's main currencies clawed back part of the previous session's losses on Friday as the euro and the yuan also rebounded versus the greenback. The forint and the zloty firmed 0.3 percent versus the euro by 0854 GMT. Trading at 325.9 and 4.324, respectively, they were still on the weak side of key psychological levels at 325 and 4.3. The Czech crown firmed a quarter of a percent to 25.865. The rally of the dollar and a rise in U.S. yields have knocked down the forint by 4.6 percent and the zloty by 3.4 percent so far this year. The crown has also eased by 1.25 percent even though the Czech central bank has gradually lifted interest rates since last August to beat back rising inflation. Hungary and Poland's central banks are unlikely to increase their record-low rates any time soon, and Friday's economic figures indicating continuing robust consumption growth will not change their policy stance either, analysts said. Hungary's gross wages rose at a robust 10.9 percent annual rate in May, even though slower than in April, when they grew by 12.6 percent. The Hungarian central bank last month abandoned its earlier guidance that rates could stay flat for years as a weakening of the forint increased concerns about a pick-up in inflation. It is expected to stick to that new rhetoric at its meeting on Tuesday, but keep interest rates on hold, analysts said. A rise in wages and retail sales have been similarly strong in the region over the past few years, well exceeding the pace of growth in the richer euro zone. Polish figures released on Friday showed 10.3 percent annual surge in retail sales. Polish government bond yields rose a bit, tracking euro zone peers, while regional stocks were mixed. Warsaw's blue chip index led gainers. It rose 1.2 percent, nearing a one-month high, driven by a 4.3 percent jump in the shares of PKN Orlen after the refiner reported a 13 percent annual surge in second-quarter earnings. Bucharest's main index rose half a percent as the stocks of OMV Petrom and Romgaz regained some ground after a plunge on Thursday due to a government plan to lower and cap natural gas prices by 2021. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1054 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8650 25.9300 +0.25% -1.25% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 325.9000 326.8500 +0.29% -4.60% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3240 4.3385 +0.34% -3.41% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6560 4.6556 -0.01% +0.51% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3930 7.4030 +0.14% +0.50% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8900 117.9700 +0.07% +0.52% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1083.78 1083.940 -0.01% +0.52% 0 Budapest 35150.57 35117.83 +0.09% -10.73% Warsaw 2172.08 2146.82 +1.18% -11.75% Bucharest 7903.73 7863.76 +0.51% +1.93% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 881.65 883.52 -0.21% +9.33% > Zagreb 1793.42 1795.18 -0.10% -2.68% Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.65 735.96 -0.45% -3.57% 5> Sofia 629.97 630.55 -0.09% -7.01% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0610 0.0510 +170bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5020 -0.0080 +178bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0860 -0.0050 +175bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6200 0.0040 +225bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4920 0.0200 +277bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1420 0.0200 +281bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.19 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.47 0.67 0.88 0.25 Poland 1.73 1.76 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw Editing by Mark Heinrich)