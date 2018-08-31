CEE MARKETS-Currencies rebound as pressure eases on Turkey's lira

* Currencies off multi-week lows as Turkish lira rebounds * Some investors see Fitch upgrading Hungary * Emerging markets mood still sour, stocks decline * Flat Polish annual CPI unlikely to change monetary policy By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Central Europe's major currencies rebounded from multi-week lows on Friday as Turkey's move on foreign currency deposit taxes lifted the lira whose recent weakness has hit the whole region. Emerging markets sentiment stayed sour overall however as the crisis over Argentina's peso persisted, as did worry over the U.S.-China trade war which has pushed stocks lower worldwide. Talk that ratings agency Fitch might upgrade Hungary's BBB-/positive sovereign rating helped the forint. "In our opinion Hungary still has good prospects for one notch rating upgrade from Fitch based on strong fiscal metrics and progress in debt reduction as well as lowering the share of foreign debt in total liabilities and robust economic growth helping fiscal discipline," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. The forint gained a third of a percent by 0838 GMT, trading at 326 against the euro, off four-week lows reached in overnight trade. "I do not think that this (upgrade) will happen, but levels at 327 or beyond looked good to sell (euros)," one trader said. If the lira's woes continue and the U.S. Federal Reserve increases interest rates next month, as expected, the forint might reach the 330 level, but "that is unlikely that it will be lasting, or that it would weaken even further", the trader said. The Czech crown, which is supported by Europe's most aggressive central bank interest rate tightening cycle, firmed by 0.1 percent, staying in the narrow ranges of the past few weeks at about 25.7. The zloty, after dipping through the psychologically significant 4.3 level late on Thursday, strengthened by a quarter of a percent to 4.288 versus the euro. A breakdown of second-quarter economic output figures released in the Czech Republic and Poland on Friday showed a jump in investments in both countries. Companies in Central Europe are upgrading their technology to counter their workforce moving to work in Western European countries. Their labour markets remain tight, wages have surged across the region, and that has fuelled inflation and led to five Czech central bank interest rate hikes since August 2017. Poland, where rate setters have been less worried over price growth, released the region's first August inflation figures on Friday. Annual inflation, remaining flat as expected at 2 percent, is unlikely to deter the Polish central bank from its loose policy stance. Polish government bond yields rose by 2-3 basis points, tracking Bunds, with the 10-year benchmark paper bid at 3.17 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1038 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7350 25.7620 +0.10% -0.75% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.0000 327.1000 +0.34% -4.63% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2880 4.2990 +0.26% -2.60% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6455 4.6450 -0.01% +0.74% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4390 7.4385 -0.01% -0.12% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0100 118.1700 +0.14% +0.42% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1076.30 1078.160 -0.17% -0.17% 0 Budapest 36985.66 37225.08 -0.64% -6.07% Warsaw 2333.81 2353.92 -0.85% -5.18% Bucharest 8310.59 8342.44 -0.38% +7.18% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 867.23 867.76 -0.06% +7.55% > Zagreb 1816.42 1822.76 -0.35% -1.44% Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.86 731.97 +0.12% -3.55% 5> Sofia 633.99 633.96 +0.00% -6.42% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3000 0.0160 +190bps +0bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6780 0.0010 +194bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1040 0.0030 +175bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5900 0.0030 +219bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4970 0.0170 +276bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1720 0.0260 +282bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.84 1.96 2.05 1.49 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.48 0.68 0.88 0.17 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.83 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Louise Ireland)