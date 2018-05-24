CEE MARKETS-Currencies rebound, bonds mixed ahead of key auctions

* Zloty, forint, crown rebound from multi-month lows * Fed minutes ease pressure on CEE assets * Good auction demand seen in Budapest, weak in Bucharest By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 24 (Reuters) - A retreat of the dollar helped Central European currencies rebound from multi-month lows on Thursday ahead of key government bond auctions in Bucharest, Budapest and Warsaw to test appetite after a sell-off in the past weeks. The zloty firmed 0.3 percent against the euro by 0815 GMT, while the forint was steady at 319.2, still near the 23-month highs it reached in the previous session. Sentiment improved as Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes did not suggest that it would accelerate its rate hikes, and because the Turkish central bank raised its interest rates, even though its big hike did not prevent a further slide in the lira. But markets remain fragile as a rally in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, which fuelled a sell-off in emerging markets in the past weeks, may resume, market participants said. The crown also firmed slightly. But trading at 25.827 versus the euro it remained near this year's weakest levels, even though Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok reiterated late on Wednesday that the bank may increase rates faster if the crown does not strengthen enough. If the crown continues to weaken, the next support level is at 25.9, KBC analysts said in a note. "The weakening of the crown shows that there is still a lot of short-term foreign capital parked here, which can pack and leave quite quickly when the weather changes," they said. Weak demand forced the Czech government to cut its offer at a bond auction on Wednesday. Regional bond markets were mixed on Thursday ahead of bond auctions in Hungary, Poland and Romania, even though the Fed minutes improved sentiment. Poland's 10-year yield dropped further by two basis points to 3.19 percent, erasing most of its 25 basis point rise earlier this month from end-April levels. Hungary's corresponding yield was steady at 3.13 percent, up by more than 60 basis points from April, and the surge could ensure sufficient demand at Thursday's auction, traders and analysts said. Romania's auction of 2031-expiry bonds, an illiquid paper, could meet weak demand, ING analysts said in a note, even though a surge in inflation and Romanian central bank rate hikes have boosted the country's debt yields to 4-year highs. Despite worries that the state budget will overshoot its deficit targets, the leader of the ruling Social Democrats said late on Wednesday that the government would maintain its wage- and pension-boosting policies. "Demand is likely to be poor (at the auction) and bids to be spread over a wide range," the ING note said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1015 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8270 25.8400 +0.05% -1.10% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 319.2000 319.2100 +0.00% -2.60% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2963 4.3090 +0.30% -2.79% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6245 4.6290 +0.10% +1.19% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3900 7.3870 -0.04% +0.55% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1100 118.1300 +0.02% +0.33% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1109.41 1099.540 +0.90% +2.90% 0 Budapest 35670.83 35456.52 +0.60% -9.41% Warsaw 2233.91 2209.32 +1.11% -9.24% Bucharest 8305.47 8345.65 -0.48% +7.12% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 899.21 900.61 -0.16% +11.51% > Zagreb 1852.50 1851.38 +0.06% +0.52% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.66 744.29 -0.08% -2.12% 5> Sofia 642.90 642.90 +0.00% -5.10% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.9740 0.0950 +159bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4580 0.0530 +158bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9460 0.0000 +143bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6180 -0.0010 +223bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4890 -0.0110 +261bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2250 -0.0020 +271bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.03 1.19 1.33 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.36 0.45 0.12 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Robert Mueller in Prague, Editing by William Maclean)