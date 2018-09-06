CEE MARKETS-Currencies rebound, Serbian central bank seen holding fire

* Crown, forint, zloty rebound as dollar sags * Serbian central bank seen keeping rates on hold By Sandor Peto and Aleksandar Vasovic BUDAPEST/BELGRADE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks mostly rebounded on Thursday as the dollar's rise stalled ahead of a Serbian central bank meeting that is unlikely to bring a further cut in interest rates. The dollar sagged while sterling jumped on a report that Britain and Germany were prepared to drop a key sticking point in negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union next year. Hopes that Brexit talks will not collapse is positive for Central European countries that have hundred of thousands of citizens working in Britain. But the main influence on their currencies is risk aversion, which has been often manifested in the past months by a strengthening of the dollar. With the dollar retreating, the forint continued to drift off two-month lows near 329 versus the euro it had reached on Wednesday. At 0842 GMT it was trading at 327.47, up 0.2 percent and outperforming the Czech crown even after data showing Czech industrial output jumped 10.3 percent year on year in July, more than expected, while Hungary's 6.2 percent rise was below forecasts. Monetary policy divergence in the region did not make investors differentiate either. The zloty firmed a quarter of a percent versus the euro even though the Polish central bank confirmed on Wednesday that interest rates could stay at record lows at least until the end of 2019, or even longer. The Serbian central bank is expected to keep its own benchmark rate on hold at its meeting on Thursday, instead of cutting it further. The dinar hovered around Wednesday's closing levels. At 0842 GMT it was 0.1 percent weaker, at 118.22 against the euro. The bank has repeatedly sold dinars in the market this year to stem the currency's strength, the last time on Tuesday. The bank is expected to keep rates on hold throughout the year as headline inflation could pick up and the economy power ahead after a surprisingly strong performance in the first half of the year, said Milan Deskar-Skrbic, an Erste analyst. The bank does not expect inflation to exceed 3 percent, the mid-point of its target range in the next two years, "which means that current monetary policy stance is adequate," he said. "In addition, NBS (the bank) is closely monitoring developments on international markets, especially given the tapering and expected end of bond purchases from the ECB and continuation of a hawkish policy in the U.S.," he added. Societe Generale said in a note that currencies could weaken further in emerging markets in the next year, and Central European 10-year bond yields could see the biggest increase apart from Brazil. "Contagion (in emerging markets) via sentiment and portfolio de-risking is more likely than direct macro/financial spill-overs," the note said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1042 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7200 25.7600 +0.16% -0.69% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 327.4700 328.2000 +0.22% -5.06% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3222 4.3330 +0.25% -3.37% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6386 4.6360 -0.06% +0.89% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4360 7.4310 -0.07% -0.08% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2200 118.1000 -0.10% +0.24% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1067.56 1065.040 +0.24% -0.98% 0 Budapest 37337.69 37135.33 +0.54% -5.18% Warsaw 2305.52 2295.51 +0.44% -6.33% Bucharest 8339.57 8313.26 +0.32% +7.56% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 855.80 856.77 -0.11% +6.13% > Zagreb 1812.02 1817.70 -0.31% -1.67% Belgrade <.BELEX1 723.53 725.82 -0.32% -4.77% 5> Sofia 628.11 628.11 +0.00% -7.28% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3390 0.0100 +191bps +2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7160 0.0020 +194bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0980 -0.0090 +171bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6370 0.0230 +221bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.6100 0.0330 +284bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2800 0.0420 +290bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.88 2.01 2.12 1.51 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.59 0.82 1.04 0.19 Poland 1.77 1.79 1.82 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)