FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 14, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies rebound with Turkish lira, second-quarter GDP strong

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * The region's main economies report 4-5 pct annual Q2
growth
    * Main CEE currencies, stock indexes rebound from multi-week
lows
    * Czech growth underperforms, but cbank seen continuing rate
hikes

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Central European assets mostly
firmed on Tuesday, as emerging markets recovered from Monday's
sell-off and the region's main economies reported robust
economic data.
    Turkey's lira pulled back from its recent plunge,
which had on Monday fuelled a bout of risk aversion and knocked
the currencies of other emerging economies and also the euro.
    Central Europe's main currencies and stock indexes rebounded
from multi-week lows reached on Monday.
    The zloty firmed by a third of a percent to trade
at 4.2966 to the euro by 0842 GMT, the Hungarian forint
 gained 0.2 percent, while the Czech crown
and the Romanian leu, which weakened less in the
previous session, firmed by 0.1 percent.
    The region's main economies reported strong economic growth
rates of between 4 and 5 percent for the second quarter, though
Czech growth slowed to 2.3 percent from 4.2 percent in the first
quarter, below the forecasts of analysts and the Czech central
bank (CNB).
    The bank has increased its benchmark rate five times since
August 2017 to 1.25 percent to fight a pick-up in inflation.
    Across the region, a surge in wages has been a key driver in
growth as employers scramble to retain workers, who can seek
higher earnings in western EU members.
    The Czech labour market is the tightest in the EU and the
lack of labour is already a constraint on growth, analysts say.
    The GDP slowdown is unlikely to deter the CNB from
delivering one more rate hike this year, Erste Group analyst Jan
Zemlicka said in a note.
    However, the CNB could even hike twice if the crown remains
weak, or keep rates unchanged if it significantly appreciates in
coming months, Zemlicka added.
    Czech government bond yields were little changed.
    Poland reported the region's highest annual economic growth
rate of 5.1 percent, but its bonds were mostly unchanged as the
figures were not expected to lead the Polish central bank to
change its loose monetary policy.
    "The data will be neutral for the Monetary Policy Council,
in our view, confirming a scenario of stable economic growth
without major inflationary pressure," BZ WBK analysts said in a
note.
    The situation is similar in Hungary, whose economy grew by
4.6 percent, the region's second-fastest rate. But bond yields
there fell by between 10 and 15 basis points after a sell-off on
Monday, with 10-year paper trading at 3.45 percent.
    Bids for Romanian government bond yields moved slightly
higher.
    Romania's economy expanded 4.1 percent in the second
quarter, above analysts' average 3.8 percent forecast.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1042 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7000   25.7340    +0.13%    -0.61%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  323.3000  324.0000    +0.22%    -3.83%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2966    4.3115    +0.35%    -2.80%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6570    4.6600    +0.06%    +0.49%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4230    7.4280    +0.07%    +0.10%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.8900  117.9900    +0.08%    +0.52%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1070.62  1072.630    -0.19%    -0.70%
                                       0            
 Budapest             35932.87  35693.83    +0.67%    -8.75%
 Warsaw                2273.02   2260.88    +0.54%    -7.65%
 Bucharest             8110.59   8095.38    +0.19%    +4.60%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    874.76    877.22    -0.28%    +8.48%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1826.51   1830.85    -0.24%    -0.89%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    740.14    740.78    -0.09%    -2.59%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  631.27    635.11    -0.60%    -6.82%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.3040    0.0870   +195bps     +8bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7290   -0.0420   +203bps     -5bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    2.2030    0.0000   +187bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6230    0.0050   +226bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5030   -0.0090   +280bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.1620    0.0110   +283bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.68      1.82      1.95      1.46
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.54      0.79      0.96      0.18
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.76      1.81      1.70
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto
Editing by David Holmes)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.