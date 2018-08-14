CEE MARKETS-Currencies rebound with Turkish lira, second-quarter GDP strong

* The region's main economies report 4-5 pct annual Q2 growth * Main CEE currencies, stock indexes rebound from multi-week lows * Czech growth underperforms, but cbank seen continuing rate hikes By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Central European assets mostly firmed on Tuesday, as emerging markets recovered from Monday's sell-off and the region's main economies reported robust economic data. Turkey's lira pulled back from its recent plunge, which had on Monday fuelled a bout of risk aversion and knocked the currencies of other emerging economies and also the euro. Central Europe's main currencies and stock indexes rebounded from multi-week lows reached on Monday. The zloty firmed by a third of a percent to trade at 4.2966 to the euro by 0842 GMT, the Hungarian forint gained 0.2 percent, while the Czech crown and the Romanian leu, which weakened less in the previous session, firmed by 0.1 percent. The region's main economies reported strong economic growth rates of between 4 and 5 percent for the second quarter, though Czech growth slowed to 2.3 percent from 4.2 percent in the first quarter, below the forecasts of analysts and the Czech central bank (CNB). The bank has increased its benchmark rate five times since August 2017 to 1.25 percent to fight a pick-up in inflation. Across the region, a surge in wages has been a key driver in growth as employers scramble to retain workers, who can seek higher earnings in western EU members. The Czech labour market is the tightest in the EU and the lack of labour is already a constraint on growth, analysts say. The GDP slowdown is unlikely to deter the CNB from delivering one more rate hike this year, Erste Group analyst Jan Zemlicka said in a note. However, the CNB could even hike twice if the crown remains weak, or keep rates unchanged if it significantly appreciates in coming months, Zemlicka added. Czech government bond yields were little changed. Poland reported the region's highest annual economic growth rate of 5.1 percent, but its bonds were mostly unchanged as the figures were not expected to lead the Polish central bank to change its loose monetary policy. "The data will be neutral for the Monetary Policy Council, in our view, confirming a scenario of stable economic growth without major inflationary pressure," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. The situation is similar in Hungary, whose economy grew by 4.6 percent, the region's second-fastest rate. But bond yields there fell by between 10 and 15 basis points after a sell-off on Monday, with 10-year paper trading at 3.45 percent. Bids for Romanian government bond yields moved slightly higher. Romania's economy expanded 4.1 percent in the second quarter, above analysts' average 3.8 percent forecast. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1042 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7000 25.7340 +0.13% -0.61% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.3000 324.0000 +0.22% -3.83% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2966 4.3115 +0.35% -2.80% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6570 4.6600 +0.06% +0.49% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4230 7.4280 +0.07% +0.10% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8900 117.9900 +0.08% +0.52% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1070.62 1072.630 -0.19% -0.70% 0 Budapest 35932.87 35693.83 +0.67% -8.75% Warsaw 2273.02 2260.88 +0.54% -7.65% Bucharest 8110.59 8095.38 +0.19% +4.60% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 874.76 877.22 -0.28% +8.48% > Zagreb 1826.51 1830.85 -0.24% -0.89% Belgrade <.BELEX1 740.14 740.78 -0.09% -2.59% 5> Sofia 631.27 635.11 -0.60% -6.82% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3040 0.0870 +195bps +8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7290 -0.0420 +203bps -5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2030 0.0000 +187bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6230 0.0050 +226bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5030 -0.0090 +280bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1620 0.0110 +283bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.68 1.82 1.95 1.46 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.54 0.79 0.96 0.18 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by David Holmes)