CEE MARKETS-Currencies regain ground as lira calms down, caution remains

Sandor Peto

    * Hungary bond sales smooth, demand weaker than usual
    * CEE currencies firm as Turkish lira jitters don't return
    * Investors remain cautious, equities mixed

    BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
regained some ground on Thursday, benefiting from a calmer
Turkish lira after jitters earlier this week that spilled over
into other emerging markets.
    The currencies have often eased this year when investors
chose the safer dollar.
    They were helped on Thursday by the greenback's retreat
against a basket of currencies and the lira's rise
as Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak assured investors
that Turkey would emerge stronger from the lira's crisis.

    The zloty approached the 4.3 psychological line
against the euro, firming 0.6 percent to 4.3057 by 1417 GMT.
    The forint gained 0.4 percent while the Czech
crown and the leu strengthened by 0.2
percent.
    Caution was reflected by relatively modest demand at
Hungary's bi-weekly government bond tenders, as well as a mixed
performance by regional equities.
    The Budapest government sold 75.8 billion forints ($266.85
million) worth of 3-, 5- and 10-year bonds at the auctions, more
than its 55 billion forint original offer, but the total amount
of bids was lower than usual, except for the well-bid long
maturity.
    The papers were sold at yields slightly above secondary
market levels.
    Yields rose further later in the secondary market as some
investors were unwilling to hold long positions ahead of a long
weekend which will end with Hungary's Aug. 20 national holiday.
    Three-year bonds traded at 1.75 percent, up by 3 basis
points from their pre-auction levels.
    "This was not a strong auction, I would say it was neutral,
with not very strong demand," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said. "But the market is quite calm."
    Earlier this week, Hungarian bond yields moved 10-15 basis
points up-and-down, tracking the lira's jitters, which also
moved the forint and the region's other currencies.
    Romania sold slightly less 13-year bonds than planned.
 
    Central Europe's main equity indices were mixed after a
decline in Asian markets which remain nervous over a trade war
between China and the United States.
    Warsaw's bluechip index shed 0.8 percent, Prague
 fell 0.7 percent, while Bucharest gained 0.8
percent.
    Budapest jumped almost 2 percent, driven by an about
3 percent gain by two bluechips, OTP Bank and
pharmaceuticals Richter. 
    OTP which reported record second-quarter profits last week
dashed through the 10,000-forints ($35.23) psychological level,
to trade at 10,160 forints.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1617 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7200   25.7770    +0.22%    -0.69%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  323.8000  324.9400    +0.35%    -3.98%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3057    4.3323    +0.62%    -3.00%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6580    4.6654    +0.16%    +0.47%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4220    7.4285    +0.09%    +0.11%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.9300  117.9500    +0.02%    +0.48%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1060.89  1068.450    -0.71%    -1.60%
                                       0            
 Budapest             36511.31  35826.14    +1.91%    -7.28%
 Warsaw                2254.80   2272.73    -0.79%    -8.39%
 Bucharest             8144.57   8084.04    +0.75%    +5.04%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    877.01    878.31    -0.15%    +8.76%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1820.63   1820.03    +0.03%    -1.21%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    733.33    734.61    -0.17%    -3.48%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  633.62    631.17    +0.39%    -6.47%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.2730    0.0520   +190bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.6750   -0.0040   +200bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    2.1920    0.0480   +188bps     +4bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6270    0.0240   +226bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5170    0.0080   +284bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.1870    0.0300   +288bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.71      1.84      1.94      1.46
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.52      0.74      0.96      0.19
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.75      1.80      1.70
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 ($1 = 283.8600 forints)



