CEE MARKETS-Currencies shrug off dismal second-quarter GDP data

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies held steady on Friday as countries in the region reported GDP data for the second quarter showing the hefty, but expected, impact on their economies of lockdowns to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Economic output plunged 8%-13% in the region, mostly in line with analyst forecasts and priced in by markets. Hungary's GDP shrank the most, dropping by an annual 13.6%, faster than analyst forecasts. "The number did not cause any surprise, even though it is somewhat worse than expected, so I do not expect a big effect" an FX trader in Budapest said. "Looking at rising coronavirus cases in Hungary and neighbouring countries, my worry is that there could be need for restrictive measures again, though not complete lockdowns." The forint slid 0.25% to 346.00 to the euro, but stayed within the range it has been stuck in for a third week. Romania's economy contracted 10.5% in the second quarter year-on-year. Poland's GDP fell 8.2% year-on-year in the second quarter compared with a 2.0% rise in the previous quarter. "The fall of Q2 GDP growth was not as big as expected," said Katarzyna Rzentarzewska at Erste Group. The zloty edged up 0.08% to 4.394 versus the common currency. Elsewhere, the Romanian leu slid 0.08% to 4.8350 to the euro. The Czech crown was stable, gaining 0.04% and trading at 26.120 per euro. The Czech Republic was the first in the region to publish Q2 GDP data two weeks ago, with a smaller-than-expected contraction of 10.7% year-on-year. Stocks in the CEE region weakened, in line with global markets as investors were unnerved by a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus and dismal economic data from China. Budapest's assets led losses, dropping 0.83%. Warsaw's equities were down 0.73% while Prague's blue chip index was down 0.45%. Bucharest's stocks edged down 0.18%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1050 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.1200 26.1300 +0.04 -2.63% crown > % EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 346.000 345.1500 -0.25% -4.29% forint > 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.3940 4.3975 +0.08 -3.13% zloty > % EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8350 4.8310 -0.08% -0.97% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5350 7.5115 -0.31% -1.19% kuna > EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.550 117.6000 +0.04 +0.02 dinar > 0 % % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 912.62 916.7700 -0.45% -18.20 % .BUX Budapest 36450.1 36756.82 -0.83% -20.90 2 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1844.58 1858.35 -0.74% -14.21 % .BETI Bucharest 8748.70 8764.47 -0.18% -12.31 % .SBITOP Ljubljana <.SBITOP 859.09 858.49 +0.07 -7.21% > % .CRBEX Zagreb 1599.71 1604.40 -0.29% -20.71 % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 668.18 667.94 +0.04 -16.65 5 5> % % .SOFIX Sofia 435.05 435.61 -0.13% -23.43 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.1190 -0.0190 +076b -2bps R R> ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.7020 -0.0180 +133b -2bps R R> ps CZ10YT= 10-year <CZ10YT= 0.9800 -0.0160 +140b -1bps RR RR> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.1510 -0.0060 +079b -1bps R R> ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.6840 -0.0170 +131b -1bps R R> ps PL10YT= 10-year <PL10YT= 1.2930 0.0000 +171b +1bps RR RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep 0.33 0.33 0.42 0.34 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.76 0.72 0.83 0.60 Poland 0.20 0.20 0.22 0.23 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Hugh Lawson)