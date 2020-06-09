Bonds News
June 9, 2020 / 9:56 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip as data disappoints

7 Min Read

    WARSAW, June 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks eased on
Tuesday, as a risk-off mood prevailed in markets after fresh negative data from
Europe's economic powerhouse Germany soured the mood ahead of Wednesday's U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting.
    German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines
since records began in 1990 as demand dried up in the coronavirus lockdown. On
Monday data showed German industrial output posted its steepest plunge on record in
April.
    "Yesterday and today we had some poor German data," said Marcin Sulewski, an
economist at Santander Bank Polska. 
    "I think the reason for weaker CEE currencies is that the market sentiment
today at the beginning of the day is much worse than we got used to in the previous
weeks."
    At 0933 GMT the Polish zloty was down 0.28% against the euro at
4.443. The Hungarian forint fell 0.32% to 344.90 and the Czech crown
 softened 0.19% to 26.655.
    "It's a general risk-off in the market... we are in the middle of the recent
(euro/zloty) range of 4.42-4.45 so nothing major going on. I would say that the
zloty is pretty stable right now and resilient," said a Warsaw-based currency
trader.
    The region's stock indices were down, in line with the rest of Europe, with
Prague's PX index . falling 1.73% and Warsaw's WIG 20 down 1.32%.
    Shares of state-run mining company JSW continued to be the worst
performers in Warsaw for a second day, falling 3.5%.
     On Monday Poland's government announced the closure of two coal mines owned by
JSW and 10 mines from PGG group for three weeks to stop the spread of the
coronavirus among miners.
    Benchmark Polish 10-year yields fell 6 basis points to 1.4250%
ahead of a bond-buying operation by the central bank on Wednesday.
    Czech 10-year yields were up over 9 basis points at 1.061%.
    Hungary's central bank will not buy any government bonds from local banks this
week, it said on Tuesday, scrapping its weekly tender for the second time since
launching the purchases last month,.
    The bank launched the tenders in early May as part of efforts to shore up the
economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
    
                       CEE MARKETS        SNAPSHOT     AT  1133                    
                                                      CET                 
                                          CURRENCIES                               
                                          Latest      Previous   Daily    Change
                                          bid         close      change   in 2020
 EURCZK=    Czech                            26.6550    26.6050   -0.19%     -4.59%
            crown                                                         
 EURHUF=    Hungary                         344.9000   343.8100   -0.32%     -3.99%
            forint                                                        
 EURPLN=    Polish                            4.4430     4.4305   -0.28%     -4.20%
            zloty                                                         
 EURRON=    Romanian                          4.8380     4.8330   -0.10%     -1.03%
            leu                                                           
 EURHRK=    Croatian                          7.5600     7.5630   +0.04%     -1.52%
            kuna                                                          
 EURRSD=    Serbian                         117.5200   117.5500   +0.03%     +0.04%
            dinar                                                         
            Note:      calculated from                           1800              
            daily                                                CET      
            change                                                        
                                                                                   
                                          Latest      Previous   Daily    Change
                                                      close      change   in 2020
 .PX        Prague                            946.10   962.7100   -1.73%    -15.20%
 .BUX       Budapest                        37781.69   38198.17   -1.09%    -18.01%
 .WIG20     Warsaw                           1817.03    1841.25   -1.32%    -15.49%
 .BETI      Bucharest                        8854.07    8848.75   +0.06%    -11.26%
 .SBITOP    Ljubljana                         874.31     874.29   +0.00%     -5.57%
 .CRBEX     Zagreb                           1657.34    1661.11   -0.23%    -17.85%
 .BELEX15   Belgrade                          678.61     675.46   +0.47%    -15.35%
 .SOFIX     Sofia                             464.89     465.84   -0.20%    -18.17%
                                          BONDS                                    
                                          Yield       Yield      Spread   Daily
                                          (bid)       change     vs Bund  change in
            Czech                                                         spread
            Republic                                                      
 CZ2YT=RR     2-year                          0.1290     0.0360   +075bp      +4bps
                                                                       s  
 CZ5YT=RR     5-year                          0.5100    -0.1000   +109bp      -9bps
                                                                       s  
 CZ10YT=RR    10-year                         1.0610     0.0930   +140bp     +11bps
                                                                       s  
            Poland                                                                 
 PL2YT=RR     2-year                          0.2460    -0.0050   +087bp      +0bps
                                                                       s  
 PL5YT=RR     5-year                          0.8390    -0.0300   +142bp      -2bps
                                                                       s  
 PL10YT=RR    10-year                         1.4250    -0.0610   +176bp      -5bps
                                                                       s  
                       FORWARD            RATE        AGREEMENT                    
                                          3x6         6x9        9x12     3M
                                                                          interbank
            Czech Rep                           0.30       0.34     0.36       0.34
            Hungary                             0.80       0.75     0.71       0.90
            Poland                              0.24       0.26     0.28       0.27
            Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                          
            quotes                                                        
   

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below