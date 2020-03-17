CEE MARKETS-Currencies slip, investors eye potential Polish rate cut

WARSAW, March 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were under pressure on Tuesday as investors digested a raft of measures from the region's central banks to shore up economies rocked by coronavirus and attention turned to a potential rate cut in Poland. Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will hold a regular, non-policy monthly meeting on Tuesday with some analysts expecting it to cut rates in an emergency move to support the coronavirus-hit economy. "There is some panic selling on emerging markets and the zloty's getting hit," said a Warsaw-based currency dealer. "The market's pricing in cuts from NBP today... so there is no reason to hold zloty." At 0931 GMT the Polish zloty was down 0.86% against the euro at 4.4790. The Hungarian forint hit yet another record low, falling 0.86% to 346.33, while the Romanian leu fell 0.05% to 4.843. The Czech crown made back some of the previous day's losses to be bid up 0.18% at 27.245. On Monday the region's central banks moved to support the economy and ensure liquidity in markets. The Czech central bank delivered a surprise 50 basis point rate cut on Monday, while the Polish central bank's management board said it was starting large-scale purchases of treasury bonds on the secondary market. Hungary's central bank announced emergency steps on Monday, widening the range of collateral it accepts from banks and urging lenders to apply a loan repayment moratorium for stricken firms. The region's stocks were also mostly in negative territory, with Prague's PX index down 2.51% after having risen in early trade, and Hungary's main index falling 5.22%. In Warsaw, the WIG 20 , which has fallen over 20% this month, made back some losses and rose 2.71%. Hungarian government bond yields jumped on Monday, with the yield on the 10-year bond rising 46 basis points to 3.26% and the five-year yield surging 37 basis points to 2.27% according to the fixings of debt agency AKK. "We see some consolidation today, bond yields dropped 10-20 bps," an FI trader in Budapest said. "Last Thursday we saw a 90bps jump in bond yields. Yesterday's jump of 60bps was mild compared to that," he added. "The jump last week was due to the panic in the markets. It was similar to 2012 when anything that was not cash or a dollar bond was off limits." Benchmark Polish 10-year yields fell 8 basis points to 2.197% after increasing sharply in the previous two sessions. Czech 10-year yields were stable at 1.104%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1031 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.2450 27.2950 +0.18% -6.65% crown Hungary 346.3300 343.3600 -0.86% -4.38% forint Polish 4.4790 4.4407 -0.86% -4.97% zloty Romanian 4.8430 4.8407 -0.05% -1.13% leu Croatian 7.5790 7.5797 +0.01% -1.76% kuna Serbian 117.6100 117.6850 +0.06% -0.03% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 742.02 761.1200 -2.51% -33.49% Budapest 30616.59 32304.48 -5.22% -33.56% Warsaw 1377.84 1341.54 +2.71% -35.92% Bucharest 7117.25 7126.73 -0.13% -28.67% Ljubljana 735.97 725.41 +1.46% -20.51% Zagreb 1416.99 1405.52 +0.82% -29.76% Belgrade <.BELEX15 690.66 697.77 -1.02% -13.85% > Sofia 420.55 423.96 -0.80% -25.98% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.9520 0.0000 +281bps -2bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.6870 0.0100 +237bps +1bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.1040 0.0000 +153bps -3bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.2300 0.0130 +209bps -1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.7500 -0.1490 +243bps -15bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.1190 -0.1580 +254bps -19bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 1.44 0.86 0.56 2.31 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.60 0.60 0.63 0.67 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.02 0.90 0.78 1.60 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)