FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 16, 2018 / 11:44 AM / 2 days ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable as data signals easing inflation pressure

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    * Czech producer prices fall for first time since 2016
    * Polish wages rise 6.8 pct y/y, less than expected
    * Zloty holds near 3-month low vs euro, crown stable

    By Marcin Goettig
    WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
were mostly stable on Friday as economic data provided further
signals that inflation pressure was easing in the region for
now.
    Stock markets were mixed with Budapest's main index
down about 1 percent, while Romania's BETI index was up
0.7 percent.
    Czech producer prices fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in
February, data showed, missing expectations for a rise and
showing the first drop since the end of 2016.
    Analysts said the data confirmed that the central bank will
not hurry in delivering the next rate hike.
    "Producer price development supports the idea the Czech
National Bank will (...) not rush with raising rates, although
in my view a rise in the second half remains in play," said
Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.
    Financial markets do not expect the next 25 basis point rate
hike until the end of the year.
    The Czech central bank has lifted rates three times since
August, becoming the first in the EU to begin reversing loose
policy last year. Its key rate stands at 0.75 percent, half of
the Polish central bank's benchmark rate.
    By 1106 GMT, the Czech crown was steady at 25.425
to the euro, supported by data showing a current account surplus
of $1.40 billion in January. 
    The Polish zloty held near a three-month low at
4.214.
    The currency has weakened since the central bank governor
surprised markets last week by saying he saw no reason to hike
rates until the end of 2020 given current forecasts, much longer
then expected by analysts. 
    Data on Friday showed that Polish corporate wages grew less
than expected in February, also confirming a sustained rise in
employment by companies.
    The labour market remains in focus for Polish policymakers,
some of whom are concerned that record low unemployment and wage
growth could at some point start feeding into inflation. 
    Markets have currently fully priced in a next Polish rate
hike, by 25 basis points, in two years' time.

                 CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT  1206 CET             
                 MARKETS                                 
                            CURRENCIES                          
                            Latest    Previous  Daily    Change
                            bid       close     change   in 2018
 Czech crown                  25.425    25.414   -0.05%    0.40%
 Hungary forint              311.020   311.130   +0.04%   -0.16%
 Polish zloty                  4.214     4.216   +0.07%   -0.90%
 Romanian leu                  4.666     4.667   +0.03%    0.24%
 Croatian kuna                 7.433     7.441   +0.10%   -0.07%
 Serbian dinar               117.970   118.290   +0.27%    0.36%
 Note: change    versus     previous  close at  1800     CET
                            STOCKS                              
                            Latest    Previous  Daily    Change
                                      close     change   in 2018
 Prague                       1120.6    1108.3   +0.47%   +3.93%
 Budapest                    38240.1   38644.0   -1.05%   -2.89%
 Warsaw                       2309.5    2410.7   -0.53%   -6.16%
 Bucharest                    8745.3    8290.7   +0.66%   +12.79
                                                               %
 Ljubljana                     823.6     813.7   -0.18%   +2.13%
 Zagreb                       1839.3    1823.5   -0.22%   -0.20%
 Belgrade        <.BELEX15     742.8     756.9   -0.28%   -2.24%
                 >                                       
 Sofia                         680.9     687.8   +0.25%   +0.51%
                            BONDS                               
                            Yield     Yield     Spread   Daily
                            (bid)     change    vs Bund  spread
 Czech Republic                                          change
   2-year        <CZ2YT=RR     0.849     0.082   +142bp    +8bps
                 >                                    s  
   5-year        <CZ5YT=RR     1.042    -0.014   +107bp    -1bps
                 >                                    s  
   10-year       <CZ10YT=R     1.917    -0.008   +135bp    +0bps
                 R>                                   s  
 Poland                                                         
   2-year        <PL2YT=RR     1.523    -0.009   +209bp    -1bps
                 >                                    s  
   5-year        <PL5YT=RR      2.39    -0.028   +242bp    -3bps
                 >                                    s  
   10-year       <PL10YT=R     3.255    -0.028   +269bp    -2bps
                 R>                                   s  
                 FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMENT                 
                            3x6       6x9       9x12     3M
                                                         lending
 Czech Rep               <      0.96      1.08     1.25      0.9
                 PRIBOR=>                                
 Hungary                 <      0.07      0.11    0.185     0.02
                 BUBOR=>                                 
 Poland                  <     1.725      1.73     1.77     1.72
                 WIBOR=>                                 
 Note: FRA       are for                                        
 quotes          ask                                     
                 prices                                  
 ***************************************************            
 
 (Reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in
Prague
Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.