CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, investors eye global cues in wait-and-watch mode

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were stable, while stock indexes looked for direction on Thursday as investors were trying to gauge the economic effects of the coronavirus and the tools deployed by major central banks to soften the blow. Hungary confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus late on Wednesday, which means that the virus is now present across Central Europe, and analysts are assessing the potential impact from possible supply-chain disruptions and on tourism. The U.S. Fed's emergency 50bps rate cut on Tuesday helped stabilize Central European markets that suffered huge losses last week. The central banks of Australia and Canada also cut interest rates this week. "The U.S. interest rate curve prices further cuts, which would entail great support for CEE asset prices and risky currencies," Raiffeisen bank said in a note. "The ECB might also loosen policy, which will take pressure off national central banks despite the inflationary pressures on them," a trader in Budapest said. Prague's main index was up 0.8%, as of 0922 GMT on Thursday, while stocks in Budapest, Warsaw and Bucharest moved sideways. Some regional central banks signalled this week that they are watching the coronavirus developments closely, but said they did not see reasons for policy changes at the moment. The Polish central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5% on Wednesday. NBP governor Adam Glapinski said that interest rates will remain stable, and the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will react calmly in the face of a mounting threat to the global economy from the coronavirus. Poland's benchmark interest rate has been stable since the bank ended an easing cycle in 2015. The NBP decided to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday despite accelerating inflation and slowing growth at home and in major economies. "The emergency Fed rate cut in the wake of the coronavirus completely removed any pressure on NBP to react hawkishly to inflation overshoot," Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank wrote in a note. "Yesterday's NBP remarks gave us an early indication about how CEE central banks as a group might behave in coming weeks: the entire emphasis turned to what the central bank could do to ease monetary policy and counter potential effects of the virus," Ghose added. The Polish zloty strengthened slightly after the central bank's decision on Wednesday, and was trading stable at 4.2986 to the euro on Thursday. Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora was quoted for a second time on Wednesday in a media interview saying he saw stable rates this year after a surprise hike last month, but he told weekly magazine Ekonom that the coronavirus outbreak was a big uncertainty. The Czech National Bank surprised markets with a 25-basis points hike to its main two-week repo rate last month. Czech forward rates have fallen sharply in the previous two sessions, with the 12x15 FRA falling 65 basis points and signalling chances of more than 100 bps in rate cuts next year. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1022 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 25.3450 25.3500 +0.02% +0.34% crown Hungary 336.5000 335.8800 -0.18% -1.59% forint Polish 4.2986 4.2969 -0.04% -0.98% zloty Romanian 4.8080 4.8051 -0.06% -0.41% leu Croatian 7.4825 7.4845 +0.03% -0.50% kuna Serbian 117.4400 117.5450 +0.09% +0.11% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 1014.98 1007.240 +0.77% -9.02% 0 Budapest 43275.80 43327.92 -0.12% -6.09% Warsaw 1861.31 1860.95 +0.02% -13.43% Bucharest 9765.45 9766.69 -0.01% -2.12% Ljubljana 913.61 911.47 +0.23% -1.32% Zagreb 1874.18 1868.74 +0.29% -7.10% Belgrade <.BELEX15 790.73 778.03 +1.63% -1.37% > Sofia 538.40 543.21 -0.89% -5.23% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.7100 -0.1060 +253bps -12bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.3890 -0.0800 +221bps -9bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.2170 0.0320 +184bps +2bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.2950 0.0390 +212bps +3bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.4470 0.0050 +226bps +0bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.7440 0.0230 +237bps +1bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 2.04 1.69 1.52 2.35 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.69 0.71 0.74 0.64 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.53 1.38 1.26 1.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)