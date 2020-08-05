Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks rise as stimulus hopes lift sentiment

Anita Komuves

    BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held
stable and stock indices gained on Wednesday as global markets
looked forward to further stimulus measures in the United States
and better-than-expected European earnings reports lifted
investor sentiment.
    Budapest's stock index gained 1% and Prague's
equities rose 0.53%. Warsaw's assets led gains in
the region, rising 1.15% by 0845 GMT.
    Poland's two biggest banks, PKO BP and Bank Pekao
, both reported better-than-expected second-quarter
results. Pekao's shares were up 2.7% and PKO BP gained 0.76% by
0851 GMT.
    Regional currencies were stable. The Czech crown
gained 0.16% and was trading at 26.130 versus the euro before
the central bank's rate meeting on Thursday. The bank is likely
to keep interest rates on hold, according to a Reuters poll.

    A majority of analysts polled by Reuters also expect
Romania's central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate on
hold at 1.75% at its next meeting, in August.
    Since the bank cancelled its meeting schedule in March, it
hasn't said when it will meet.
    The Romanian leu was unchanged on Wednesday. The
Hungarian forint held steady at 346.20 per euro. The
Polish zloty eased 0.07%, to 4.399 versus the common
currency. 
    Yields on the longest-dated Hungarian government bonds have
come down substantially, by around 40 basis points, since the
central bank last month resumed its quantitative-easing
programme, which was begun in early May and suspended after a
few weeks. 
    The Hungarian central bank bought $34.09 million worth of
15-year and 20-year government bonds from local banks on
Tuesday. Yields edged higher at that auction, which one trader
said was a normal correction after the falls since the July rate
meeting. 
    "There was a significant drop in yields on the two
longest-dated bonds (15-year and 20-year) after the announcement
of the central bank," an FI trader in Budapest said.
    "Yields on 10-year bonds are also down, but that was also
affected by international trends, by 10-year yields dropping in
the U.S. and Germany."
    According to the Eikon page of the Hungarian Debt Management
Agency, the yield on the 20-year bond was 2.79% and 
2.64% on the 15-year bond, each more than 40 basis points lower
than before the announcement of the National Bank of Hungary in
July.
    
                    CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
                    MARKETS   T        1045 CET           
                              CURRENC                           
                              IES                         
                              Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                              bid      close     change   in
                                                          2020
 EURCZK=  Czech     <EURCZK=  26.1300   26.1730   +0.16%  -2.67%
          crown     >                                     
 EURHUF=  Hungary   <EURHUF=  346.200  346.2500   +0.01%  -4.35%
          forint    >               0                     
 EURPLN=  Polish    <EURPLN=   4.3996    4.3965   -0.07%  -3.25%
          zloty     >                                     
 EURRON=  Romanian  <EURRON=   4.8335    4.8335   +0.00%  -0.94%
          leu       >                                     
 EURHRK=  Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.4657    7.4683   +0.03%  -0.27%
          kuna      >                                     
 EURRSD=  Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.510  117.5600   +0.04%   +0.05
          dinar     >               0                          %
          Note:     calculated from              1800           
          daily                                  CET      
          change                                          
                                                                
                              Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                                       close     change   in
                                                          2020
 .PX      Prague               902.55  897.7700   +0.53%  -19.10
                                                               %
 .BUX     Budapest            34748.0  34407.20   +0.99%  -24.60
                                    7                          %
 .WIG20   Warsaw              1832.24   1811.46   +1.15%  -14.78
                                                               %
 .BETI    Buchares            8511.10   8493.41   +0.21%  -14.70
          t                                                    %
 .SBITOP  Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   843.19    850.22   -0.83%  -8.93%
          a         >                                     
 .CRBEX   Zagreb              1581.13   1581.13   +0.00%  -21.63
                                                               %
 .BELEX1  Belgrade  <.BELEX1   657.79    664.62   -1.03%  -17.95
 5                  5>                                         %
 .SOFIX   Sofia                434.55    436.91   -0.54%  -23.51
                                                               %
                                                                
                              Yield    Yield     Spread   Daily
                              (bid)    change    vs Bund  change
                                                          in
          Czech                                           spread
          Republic                                        
 CZ2YT=R    2-year  <CZ2YT=R   0.0640    0.0080   +077bp   +1bps
 R                  R>                                 s  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year  <CZ5YT=R   0.3590   -0.0180   +108bp   -2bps
 R                  R>                                 s  
 CZ10YT=            <CZ10YT=   0.8250    0.0180   +137bp   +1bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                                s  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year  <PL2YT=R   0.1250   -0.0030   +083bp   +0bps
 R                  R>                                 s  
 PL5YT=R    5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.6580   -0.0060   +138bp   -1bps
 R                  R>                                 s  
 PL10YT=            <PL10YT=   1.2610    0.0020   +180bp   -1bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                                s  
                    FORWARD                                     
                              3x6      6x9       9x12     3M
                                                          interb
                                                          ank
          Czech                  0.33      0.33     0.36    0.34
          Rep       <PRIBOR=                              
                    >                                     
          Hungary                0.62      0.60     0.60    0.60
                                                          
          Poland                 0.19      0.18     0.17    0.23
                                                          
          Note:     are for ask                                 
          FRA       prices                                
          quotes                                          
          **********************************************        
          ****************                                
 

 (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie
in Bucharest)
