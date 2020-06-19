CEE MARKETS-Currencies stable, stocks up as markets eye EU talks

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, June 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed before central bank meetings in the Czech Republic and Hungary next week and a meeting of European Union leaders on a 750 billion-euro stimulus programme later on Friday. The National Bank of Hungary is expected to leave interest rates unchanged next Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. "The statement after the meeting could give markets an indication about whether a change in leadership has any effect on monetary policy," CIB Bank said in a note. Former Deputy Governor Nagy unexpectedly resigned from the NBH last month. The parliament held a confirmation hearing on June 9 for Barnabas Virag, the nominee for deputy governor. Expectations of a rate cut have fallen in Prague. The Czech National Bank has cut by 200 basis points since March to put the base rate at 0.25%. Dealers noted strong demand at a t-bill auction on Thursday. "Together with the short end (of the curve) dropping by a couple of points, this may suggest that some market participants are still expecting a cut sooner or later in 2020," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note. The Czech central bank meets next Wednesday. The Polish central bank left rates unchanged on Wednesday after cutting rates to near zero in May. Markets are also paying attention to negotiations of EU leaders on Friday, who hope to agree an unprecedented 750 billion-euro stimulus programme. "Any signals of agreement would be today's source of better moods and an argument for a slight strengthening of the zloty," Bank Millennium said, pointing out that the original proposal. Hungary is likely to support the EU's rescue plan, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic last week edged towards backing the EU plan but said it should not favour larger, richer states or hurt smaller ones that had managed the outbreak well. Stock markets in the region gained, with Prague's equities up 0.75% on the day and leading gains in the region. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1106 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.6780 26.6950 +0.06% -4.67% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 346.000 345.935 -0.02% -4.29% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4570 4.4536 -0.08% -4.50% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8420 4.8407 -0.03% -1.11% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5650 7.5453 -0.26% -1.58% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.550 117.550 +0.00% +0.02% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 935.23 928.280 +0.75% -16.17% 0 .BUX Budapest 37743.1 37487.4 +0.68% -18.10% 3 6 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1799.85 1795.86 +0.22% -16.29% > .BETI Buchares 8739.50 8707.90 +0.36% -12.41% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 851.73 855.84 -0.48% -8.01% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1639.45 1636.88 +0.16% -18.74% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 675.52 674.13 +0.21% -15.74% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 459.04 459.09 -0.01% -19.20% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1330 0.0150 +080bp +2bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3690 -0.1510 +102bp -15bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8960 0.0140 +131bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.2460 -0.0230 +091bp -2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.8400 -0.0180 +149bp -1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.4280 -0.0030 +184bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.35 0.37 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.79 0.73 0.68 0.89 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.24 0.25 0.27 0.27 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)