CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady as Central Europe's central banks in wait-and-see mode

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies were little changed in slow trade early on Wednesday, with the forint also hovering around its Tuesday levels after the Hungarian central bank maintained its dovish stance at its rate-setting meeting. With the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve both having flagged monetary easing, the region's main central banks have adopted a wait-and-see attitude to policy. At 0730 GMT, the forint was flat at 325.80 to the euro, firmer than last week's low of 326.83. Poland's zloty , Romania's leu and the Czech crown were unchanged. While global monetary policy remains loose, there is no pressure on rate-setters in the region to act and they can continue to support their fast-growing economies. The ECB meets on Thursday, and investors are waiting for signals on how fast its policymakers will ease conditions to help the euro zone economy. The National Bank of Hungary left its interest rates unchanged on Tuesday as expected, and affirmed its accommodative stance, saying data since its June policy meeting confirmed its view that inflation will decline from the end of this year. "In our view, the recent turn with regard to the future direction of monetary policies in developed markets ... has opened a wide room of manoeuvre for the NBH allowing it not to tighten its policy in any meaningful way," Erste Bank analysts said in a note after the rate decision. The Czech Republic will hold a government bond auction later on Tuesday which is expected to attract sufficient demand, traders said. "We expect demand to be strongish today, as was the case in the past few auctions," Komercni Banka said in a note. "The bid/cover ratios are unlikely to be extreme anymore with the nominal yields very low but still will generate sufficient demand for the auction to be called strong." The Czech central bank has also paused on rate tightening following eight increases in the last two years, ad given guidance for stability ahead. The bank releases an update on its economic outlook on Aug. 1. Poland's main rate remains at 1.5%, and analysts expect there will be no appetite among policymakers to change it any time soon. Stock markets were mixed, with marginal moves in early trade. Budapest was up 0.3 %, Prague traded 0.2% higher, and Warsaw was 0.2% lower. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 0930 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.5550 25.5480 -0.03% +0.59% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 325.800 325.840 +0.01% -1.45% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.2565 4.2578 +0.03% +0.78% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.7205 4.7207 +0.00% -1.41% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.3845 7.3840 -0.01% +0.35% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.810 117.830 +0.02% +0.42% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1072.99 1071.22 +0.17% +8.76% 00 .BUX Budapest 41485.0 41367.2 +0.28% +5.99% 2 2 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2330.60 2335.86 -0.23% +2.37% > .BETI Buchares 9029.80 9065.40 -0.39% +22.29 t % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 869.99 868.50 +0.17% +8.17% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1912.55 1912.15 +0.02% +9.36% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 746.49 746.99 -0.07% -2.00% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 579.08 579.15 -0.01% -2.59% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.3680 0.0020 +217bp +2bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.1970 0.0030 +193bp +2bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.3910 0.0040 +176bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.5700 -0.0110 +237bp +1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.7700 -0.1070 +250bp -9bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 2.1120 -0.0030 +248bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.15 2.05 1.97 2.16 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.32 0.38 0.43 0.26 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.71 1.69 1.72 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ******************