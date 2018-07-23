CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady as dollar retreat fades

* Czech central bank sees more rate hikes - vice-governor * Hungarian central bank unlikely to change conditions, policy * PKN share price rise helps Warsaw index buck bearish Asia By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies were mostly flat on Monday as the U.S. dollar's retreat sputtered, while investors looked ahead to the Hungarian central bank's (NBH) policy meeting. The dollar's rally, which has fuelled a months-long sell-off in emerging markets, has faded in the past two sessions, partly because U.S. President Donald Trump lamented its strength on Friday. It held steady by 0945 GMT on Monday. The Czech crown gave up its early gains versus the dollar, the zloty and the leu also retreated from session peaks, and the forint slipped into the red, trading at 326, down 0.1 percent. While the region's main currencies have mainly been driven by the global mood in markets over the past few months, investors have also looked at national monetary policy differences in the region. Hungary's forint and Poland's zloty have fallen 4.7 and 3.5 percent respectively this year, with both countries maintaining loose monetary policy. The crown has fallen much less as the Czech central bank (CNB) has been lifting interest rates this year, and the leu , which is more closely managed by the central bank, has strengthened slightly. CNB Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said in an interview that the bank would be considering more rate hikes. The NBH is unlikely to change liquidity conditions at its weekly foreign exchange swap tender on Monday ahead of its meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to keep rates on hold. A month ago the NBH signalled for the first time that loose monetary conditions would no longer last until the end of its policy horizon. The bank is also expected to gradually withdraw the extra liquidity provided to banks through swaps. But it is not under pressure to act now. The forint is off the record lows set beyond 330 early this month, market participants said. "If anything changes, it will be to a more hawkish rhetoric. Words only," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. Hungarian and Polish long-term government bond yields slightly rose, reflecting similar movements in the euro zone after a Reuters report that the Bank of Japan was in unusually active discussions to withdraw stimulus. A renewed dollar strengthening is a risk as U.S. second-quarter economic output figures are due later this week, but in Poland, redemptions and a likely budget surplus could push Polish bond yields lower, BZ WBK analysts said in a note. Central European equities bucked bearish sentiment in Asian and Western European markets. Poland's blue-chip index touched 5-week highs and was up 1.3 percent by 0954 GMT, mainly driven by refiner PKN Orlen which reported a rise in second-quarter earnings last week. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1009 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8400 25.8850 +0.17% -1.15% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 325.4500 325.7400 +0.09% -4.47% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3215 4.3281 +0.15% -3.36% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6540 4.6569 +0.06% +0.55% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3930 7.3945 +0.02% +0.50% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9200 117.8900 -0.03% +0.49% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1086.93 1084.970 +0.18% +0.81% 0 Budapest 35308.45 35186.52 +0.35% -10.33% Warsaw 2203.99 2182.92 +0.97% -10.45% Bucharest 7969.99 7898.09 +0.91% +2.79% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 882.72 883.53 -0.09% +9.47% > Zagreb 1791.48 1791.50 -0.00% -2.79% Belgrade <.BELEX1 734.50 742.40 -1.06% -3.33% 5> Sofia 631.60 632.01 -0.06% -6.77% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.1720 0.1660 +179bps +16bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5070 0.0050 +175bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0970 0.0100 +172bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6450 0.0150 +227bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5270 -0.0020 +277bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1830 0.0150 +280bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.18 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.47 0.65 0.88 0.25 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Louise Ireland)