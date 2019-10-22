CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady as investors eye Brexit, OTP Bank gains

By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets moved sideways in early trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited a Hungarian central bank interest rate decision due later in the day expected to result in no change in lending rates. Elsewhere there was a dearth of regional political developments after a busy period featuring elections in Poland and Hungary, and a government collapse in Romania, mixing with overall market worries about Brexit and a global trade war. "We are all waiting for the smoke to rise on Brexit," one dealer said in Budapest. "Mild gains in thin trading right now, but wouldn't read much of a trend into that. We'll know more once we see which way Brexit goes." Currencies gained in recent sessions as the UK and the European Commission reached a preliminary deal at the weekend, and appeared to hold on to those gains on Tuesday after global sentiment turned bullish on Brexit and a Sino-U.S. trade deal. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is unanimously expected to keep its record low rates and other monetary conditions unchanged on Tuesday, with rates expected to remain at their current lows at least until the end of next year. Hungary's inflation is near the bank's 3% medium-term target and economic growth is subsiding from recent highs, allowing the NBH to sit on the low rates it has championed in support of the economic policies of the government. The forint, central Europe's biggest declining currency this year, hovered near the psychological level of 330 against the euro, after dipping below that level in the morning. Hungarian stocks paced the region, adding half a percent in an otherwise flat equity market, driven mostly by OTP Bank , the exchange's largest stock by far, which scaled record highs as investors remained bullish on the highly profitable lender. OTP has posted record profits in recent years and just completed an ambitious expansion in the Balkans, with more acquisitions and organic growth projected on the medium term. "Fundamentally OTP is attractive, with earnings per share projected at 1,379 forints this year and (set to) rise as far as 1,500 forints next year," Erste Bank said in a note to clients. Historically OTP has been priced at around 10 times earnings per share, meaning such an earnings boom could help push the stock to 15,000 forints on the medium term, Erste noted. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1014 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech 25.5730 25.5750 +0.01% +0.52% crown Hungary 330.1800 330.0000 -0.05% -2.75% forint Polish 4.2755 4.2782 +0.06% +0.33% zloty Romanian 4.7599 4.7576 -0.05% -2.22% leu Croatian 7.4395 7.4363 -0.04% -0.40% kuna Serbian 117.6600 117.6600 +0.00% +0.54% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1053.44 1053.250 +0.02% +6.78% 0 Budapest 41433.71 41234.58 +0.48% +5.86% Warsaw 2181.00 2183.25 -0.10% -4.20% Bucharest 9580.30 9580.63 -0.00% +29.75% Ljubljana 871.85 873.33 -0.17% +8.40% Zagreb 2007.76 2008.19 -0.02% +14.81% Belgrade <.BELEX15 745.30 749.27 -0.53% -2.15% > Sofia 565.08 565.19 -0.02% -4.94% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.4070 0.1690 +207bps +18bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.1370 -0.0200 +177bps -1bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.4170 -0.0070 +178bps +1bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.4820 -0.0300 +214bps -2bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.7700 -0.0170 +240bps -1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.0180 -0.0190 +238bps +0bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 2.27 2.24 2.18 2.18 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.29 0.32 0.35 0.21 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.72 1.71 1.68 1.71 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by David Holmes )