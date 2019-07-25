CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady, focus on ECB meeting

By Luiza Ilie BUCHAREST, July 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held steady against the euro in early trade on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting expected to bring further signs of monetary easing. Central banks in the region have adopted a wait-and-see stance despite higher economic growth and inflation, as loose global monetary policy had eased pressure on them to act. By 0830 GMT, the Hungarian forint was flat at 325.3 per euro, as were the Czech crown and the Romanian leu, while the Polish zloty was 0.1% firmer. Analysts said lower than expected inflation and a widening of the Hungarian trade surplus were positive for the forint. On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank maintained its dovish stance at its rate-setting meeting. "The forint firmed yesterday, and if today the ECB makes concrete announcements, this trend can continue and the forint could start moving towards 324.40 versus the euro," brokerage Equilor said in a note. Stock markets were mostly stronger on the day. Bucharest's was 0.4% higher and Prague 0.1% while Warsaw and Budapest's were flat. Orange Polska shares jumped over 5% in early trade after it published better that expected results on Wednesday. nFWN24P0LR] Shares of Hungarian pharma company Richter were trading 0.8% higher, outperforming the wider Budapest market, after the company announced this morning that it had signed a deal to sell one of its flagship products in the Middle East and Africa. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1040 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5000 25.5160 +0.06% +0.81% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 325.300 325.400 +0.03% -1.30% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.2513 4.2554 +0.10% +0.90% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7215 4.7199 -0.03% -1.43% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3830 7.3840 +0.01% +0.37% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.660 117.910 +0.21% +0.54% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 Prague 1076.55 1075.44 +0.10% +9.12% 00 Budapest 41316.1 41303.3 +0.03% +5.56% 2 7 Warsaw 2337.36 2335.41 +0.08% +2.67% Bucharest 8956.31 8923.44 +0.37% +21.30 % Ljubljana <.SBITOP 869.14 870.76 -0.19% +8.07% > Zagreb 1910.16 1914.83 -0.24% +9.23% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.61 745.81 -0.29% -2.37% 5> Sofia 579.50 580.99 -0.26% -2.52% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3720 0.0950 +216bp +10bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.1560 0.0020 +188bp +0bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.3650 0.0250 +175bp +3bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5200 -0.0110 +231bp -1bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.7000 -0.0280 +242bp -3bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 2.0040 -0.0200 +239bp -1bps RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 2.13 2.03 1.92 2.16 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.33 0.38 0.26 Poland 1.73 1.71 1.68 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ******************************************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Krisztina Than, Anna Włodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by William Maclean)