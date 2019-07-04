CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady, Romanian central bank meeting eyed

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, July 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady on Thursday while stock markets were seeking direction, with Budapest shares opening a shade higher after Wall Street hit record highs on Wednesday. Romania's central bank will hold a meeting later in the day where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold, similar to the Polish central bank which held rates on Wednesday despite a rise in inflation. Growth and inflation have crept higher in several eastern European economies. However, the easing bias in core markets has allowed its central banks to avoid rate hikes, analysts have said. Polish, Czech and Hungarian central banks are all expected to keep rates flat this year. The central banks in Central Europe have adopted a wait-and-see stance as there are growing expectations that a slowdown in the euro zone and lower than expected price growth there would also dampen inflation in Central Europe via lower import prices. "Despite the revival of core inflation, the (Polish) MPC maintains a high bar for action, in our view," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Even if inflation continued to surprise on the upside, we think the NBP would downplay this on the grounds of expected moderation in the medium term." ​The Polish central bank kept rates on hold on Wednesday and increased its CPI and GDP growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 and reiterated that there may be no need to change rates until 2022. The Polish zloty was flat versus the euro at 0822 GMT, and so was the Hungarian forint. "We expect increased volatility in the core markets tomorrow, when the data from the US labour market will be available. These will be important in shaping market expectations ahead of the July Fed meeting," Bank Millennium said in a note. In Romania, the central bank hiked its main rate to 2.50% in May 2018 and has since tightened monetary policy by controlling money market liquidity, which it said gave it more flexibility. Inflation is expected to remain above the bank's 1.5-3.5% target this year. Economic growth is set to slow, while fiscal and current account deficits are rising, fuelled by consumption-friendly public sector wage hikes. Romanian central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu will hold a briefing at 1200 GMT after the rate decision. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1022 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 Czech 25.440 25.4590 n/a n/a crown Hungary 322.400 322.550 +0.05% -0.41% forint 0 0 Polish 4.2393 4.2420 +0.06% +1.19% zloty Romanian 4.7250 4.7240 -0.02% -1.50% leu Croatian 7.3950 7.3973 +0.03% +0.20% kuna Serbian 117.720 117.800 +0.07% +0.49% dinar 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 Prague 1049.04 1049.29 -0.02% +6.33% 00 Budapest 41106.6 40985.1 +0.30% +5.03% 6 8 Warsaw 2345.53 2345.56 -0.00% +3.03% Bucharest 8860.80 8845.25 +0.18% +20.01% Ljubljana 880.89 880.89 +0.00% +9.53% Zagreb 1879.00 1879.00 +0.00% +7.44% Belgrade <.BELEX15 741.88 741.88 +0.00% -2.60% > Sofia 581.48 581.48 +0.00% -2.18% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.5190 0.0370 +227bp +3bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.3500 0.0340 +204bp +4bps > s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.4890 -0.0050 +188bp +0bps R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.5840 -0.0050 +233bp -1bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.9000 -0.0020 +259bp +0bps > s 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.3170 0.0060 +271bp +1bps R> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep < 2.17 2.10 2.00 2.17 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.34 0.45 0.56 0.25 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.75 1.72 1.72 1.72 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *********************************************** *************** (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)