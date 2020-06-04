CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks ease, with eyes on ECB stimulus moves

BUCHAREST, June 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell on Thursday, with the crown and zloty leading regional losses, as investors focused on the European Central Bank's policy meeting, which is expected to approve more aid to the coronavirus-hit euro zone. The economic crisis caused by the new virus pandemic had hammered currencies in the region, which is the main trading partner of the euro zone, but a new risk-on mood has partly helped them to recoup a significant part of their losses. By 0910 GMT, the Czech crown and the Polish zloty fell by 0.6% on the day to as low as 26.73 and 4.44 against the euro respectively. Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a radio interview on Thursday the crown was likely to stabilise around current levels it reached after recent strengthening. Hungary's forint eased 0.2% and the Romanian leu edged down 0.1%. Market watchers expect the ECB to increase bond purchases by 500 billion euros, but a key question is whether it will act on Thursday or hold out until July as a deal on European Union-wide fiscal support strengthens the case for patience. "Trade is pretty sluggish right now. The general focus is now on the ECB's next policy moves and their timing," said one dealer in Bucharest. Stocks also fell, with Budapest's leading losses with a 0.9% decline. MOL and OTP Bank fell 1.74% and 3.16% respectively. Elsewhere, Romania's finance ministry plans to sell 700 million lei worth of 2027 treasury bonds and an additional 500 million lei of 2023 debt. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1129 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.7300 26.5510 -0.67% -4.86% crown Hungary 345.5500 344.8000 -0.22% -4.17% forint Polish 4.4430 4.4100 -0.74% -4.20% zloty Romanian 4.8370 4.8315 -0.11% -1.01% leu Croatian 7.5720 7.5715 -0.01% -1.67% kuna Serbian 117.6100 117.6200 +0.01% -0.03% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 932.89 927.5300 +0.58% -16.38% Budapest 36937.69 37317.04 -1.02% -19.84% Warsaw 1758.90 1766.85 -0.45% -18.19% Bucharest 8927.32 8981.80 -0.61% -10.52% Ljubljana 861.34 860.56 +0.09% -6.97% Zagreb 1669.26 1673.45 -0.25% -17.26% Belgrade <.BELEX15 676.28 678.37 -0.31% -15.64% > Sofia 456.92 458.87 -0.42% -19.58% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1000 0.0570 +072bps +4bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.3870 0.0240 +097bps +3bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.7840 0.0700 +114bps +8bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.2260 -0.0140 +085bps -3bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.7810 0.0170 +136bps +3bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3810 0.0250 +174bps +3bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.27 0.28 0.30 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.78 0.73 0.68 0.90 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.26 0.28 0.30 0.27 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ***************************************************** ********* (Editing by Larry King)