CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks fall on euro zone worry over Italy

Central European currencies and stocks eased on Tuesday as comments from a senior Italian official fuelled worries over the country's euro zone membership. A rise in the dollar and crude prices also weighed on currencies in other emerging economies. Comments from Claudio Borghi, the economic head of Italy's ruling League party further dented sentiment in markets in the European Union's eastern wing. He said Italy would enjoy more favourable economic conditions outside the euro zone. Coupled with existing worries over Italy's increased budget deficit, this sent the euro lower. Central European economies are tightly integrated with the euro zone. The forint and the zloty weakened by a third of a percent against the euro by 0901 GMT, but they stayed near their strongest levels for several weeks. The crown and the leu underperformed them in the past weeks, even though the Czech and Romanian central banks have increased their interest rates to fight a rise in inflation in the past two years. The crown has been weakening since the Czech bank delivered its third straight rate hike on Sept. 26, but stopped short of committing itself to another increase this year, even though it made it clear that rates would continue to rise. The crown eased a quarter of a percent to 25.8 against the euro, off a 2-month low touched at 25.875 early on Tuesday. Czech government bond yields were bid lower by about 1 basis point, while Polish yields rose slightly, with the 10-year yield rebounding to 3.22 percent from Monday's 4-week lows reached a touch below 3.2 percent. The leu eased 0.1 percent to 4.666 versus the euro, approaching last week's 3-month lows. Pressure on the leu eased briefly earlier this week, after a slide for almost three weeks. But it returned to its weakening path already on Monday after the Romanian central bank pumped liquidity into the banking system at its one-week repo auction, and demand at an auction of 2031-expiry government bonds was weak. "Rationalizing access to central bank cash offerings doesn't seem to be on the table for now," ING analysts said in a note. "But should the upward pressure on EUR/RON intensify we might see a change in central bank liquidity management, driving carry rates higher," they said. The bluechip index of Warsaw, the region's biggest equities market fell one percent, tracking Western European shares, retreating from Monday's 4-week highs.