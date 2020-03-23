Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks resume losses as coronavirus fears worsen, recession in sight

Anita Komuves

8 Min Read

    BUDAPEST, March 23 (Reuters) - Central European stocks fell
and most currencies eased as a steep jump in new coronavirus
cases in the United States and a further drop in oil prices
unnerved investors around the world.
    Western European and Asian indexes gave up their gains from
previous days and U.S. equity markets were expected to open with
losses on Monday. Market sentiment was also dampened by the
failure of the U.S. Senate to approve a proposed $2 trillion
economic stimulus plan on Sunday.
    "Until there is convincing good news about the virus (the
number of cases stops rising), markets will not be able to turn
substantively positive," CIB Bank analysts said in a note in
Budapest. 
    The coronavirus has infected more than 337,500 people
worldwide and more than 14,500 have died, according to a Reuters
tally.
    In line with central banks and governments around the world,
central European policymakers have announced a series of
emergency steps in the past weeks to ease the economic effects
of the coronavirus. 
    The Romanian, the Czech and Polish central banks have
delivered rate cuts and Hungary's central bank on Thursday gave
details of more help to banks, after a blanket moratorium on all
household and business loans imposed by the government until the
end of this year.
    Most regional currencies hit new record lows last week
before firming on Friday. They gave up those gains on Monday,
with the Polish zloty dropping 1% and trading at
4.5626 to the euro. The Hungarian forint was down 0.7%
and was trading at 353.40 vs the euro. The Czech crown
and the Romanian leu were stable. 
    Romania's central bank was the latest to announce a rate
cut. It curt its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to
2.0% at a surprise meeting on Friday and narrowed the corridor
between its lending and deposit facilities.
    The bank flagged further easing down the road and said it
will provide liquidity to banks via repo transactions and
purchase leu-denominated debt on the secondary market.

    Romanian bank BCR said the measures would be a "large
multiplier for the economy, could lead to up to a cumulated 1
ppt higher GDP growth profile over the next couple of years."   
  
    Romanian debt managers tender 700 million lei worth of
August 2022 treasury bonds later on Monday. The finance ministry
has failed to sell debt at its last four tenders.
    The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting
meeting on Tuesday. The NBH is expected to leave key rates
unchanged, according to a Reuters poll, although some analysts
have pencilled in small rate cuts. Others say the bank could
launch quantitative easing to dampen the economic fallout of the
coronavirus.
    "I think the NBH will not touch anything tomorrow, which is
a smart decision," a trader in Budapest said.
    "But they could say a few things to try and cool the market,
such as reassuring investors that liquidity will be all right,"
he added.  
    The NBH will hold its usual swap tender later on Monday.
    Poland's central bank will conduct another tender to buy
treasury bonds worth up to 10 billion zloty on Monday, the
central bank said on Friday.
    Regional stock markets plunged on Monday. Bucharest's index
 led losses by dropping more than 5% by 0847 GMT. Warsaw
 fell 3.4% while Prague's and Budapest's
equities were down more than 2%. 
    All of the above indexes fell more than 30% this year.
    
            CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT                         
            MARKETS               0947 CET            
                       CURRENCIE                              
                       S                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid        close     change    in 2020
 Czech                   27.3500   27.3450    -0.02%    -7.01%
 crown                                                
 Hungary                353.4000  351.0000    -0.68%    -6.30%
 forint                                               
 Polish                   4.5626    4.5178    -0.98%    -6.71%
 zloty                                                
 Romanian                 4.8505    4.8520    +0.03%    -1.28%
 leu                                                  
 Croatian                 7.6050    7.6073    +0.03%    -2.10%
 kuna                                                 
 Serbian                117.4800  117.5500    +0.06%    +0.08%
 dinar                                                
 Note:      calculated from                 1800 CET          
 daily                                                
 change                                               
                                                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                                  close     change    in 2020
 Prague                   720.24  738.8000    -2.51%   -35.44%
 Budapest               30169.68  30959.94    -2.55%   -34.53%
 Warsaw                  1437.29   1488.42    -3.44%   -33.15%
 Bucharest               6975.43   7347.75    -5.07%   -30.09%
 Ljubljana                688.75    714.27    -3.57%   -25.61%
 Zagreb                  1325.61   1407.45    -5.81%   -34.29%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15     630.12    630.12    +0.00%   -21.40%
            >                                         
 Sofia                    405.89    413.03    -1.73%   -28.56%
                                                              
                       Yield      Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs Bund   change
                                                      in
 Czech                                                spread
 Republic                                             
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR     1.4010   -0.0170   +208bps     -2bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR     1.6010    0.0620   +214bps     +7bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R     1.7350    0.0000   +210bps     +3bps
            R>                                        
 Poland                                                       
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR     1.3290    0.0670   +201bps     +6bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR     1.5590   -0.0060   +210bps     +1bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <PL10YT=R     1.9990    0.0000   +237bps     +3bps
            R>                                        
            FORWARD                                           
                       3x6        6x9       9x12      3M
                                                      interban
                                                      k
 Czech Rep          <       0.78      0.40      0.35      1.78
            PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary            <       0.48      0.45      0.43      0.59
            BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland             <       0.67      0.58      0.58      1.18
            WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                
 quotes                                               
 ***************************************************          
 ***********                                          
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Timothy Hertage)
