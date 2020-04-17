CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rise amid U.S. reopening plans, shrug off China data

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks indexes firmed on Friday as global market sentiment rose on plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and promising test results from a drug with potential to treat coronavirus patients. The positive developments helped investors shrug off news that China's economy shrank by 6.8% in January-March year-on-year, the first contraction since current records began almost three decades ago. Budapest's blue chip index was up 1.6% by 0807 GMT and led gains in the region. Poland's equities firmed 1.3%. The stock market in Bucharest was closed for Easter. Prague stocks were up 1.35% on Friday as shares in majority-state owned Czech utility CEZ hit a six-week high, continuing this month's winning streak. The Czech Senate on Thursday approved a bill giving the central bank powers to buy a wider array of assets from the market. However, the bank has said it does not plan to use its new powers at the moment, which has taken some of the pressure off the crown. The currency firmed 0.3% and was trading at 27.160 versus the euro. Czech yields were mixed, but mostly lower in the short end of the curve which has been most in demand among investors, evidenced in debt auctions this week. The Hungarian forint added to its previous gains and was up 0.2%, at 350.4500 to the euro. The currency bounced back from a record low near 370 to the euro on April 1 after the central bank tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy. The central bank raised its collateralised loan rates last Tuesday and announced a bond-buying programme and massive lending programme for companies to support the coronavirus-stricken economy. Part of the NBH's new tools is a 1-week deposit tender every Thursday. The bank accepted 700 billion forints ($2.18 billion) worth of funds from banks on Thursday at a rate of 0.9%. The bank's deputy governor Marton Nagy last week said the NBH can raise the 0.9% rate on the one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify it and that this will be the strongest interest rate in the future. The deputy governor also said last Tuesday that the NBH's new tools "could lead to a flattening of the yield curve". Yields on the 10- and 15-year government bonds have dropped 50 basis points since the time of the NBH's announcements, according to the Hungarian Government Debt Management Agency's page on Eikon. This is the result of both global trends and the NBH's new tenders, an FI trader in Budapest said. "We are fitting into the regional trends. Yields are lower in Poland as well, for example," he said. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was up 0.2%, at 4.535 to the common currency as the government announced that it would start easing its lockdown measures fom April 20, starting with opening forests and parks. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1007 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.1600 27.2500 +0.33% -6.36% crown Hungary 350.4500 351.1900 +0.21% -5.51% forint Polish 4.5352 4.5460 +0.24% -6.15% zloty Romanian 4.8376 4.8390 +0.03% -1.02% leu Croatian 7.6000 7.6015 +0.02% -2.03% kuna Serbian 117.5300 117.5700 +0.03% +0.03% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 855.86 844.4600 +1.35% -23.28% Budapest 32722.30 32217.99 +1.57% -28.99% Warsaw 1618.91 1597.90 +1.31% -24.71% Bucharest 7935.06 7935.06 +0.00% -20.47% Ljubljana 807.62 793.31 +1.80% -12.77% Zagreb 1564.81 1558.22 +0.42% -22.44% Belgrade <.BELEX15 689.82 689.82 +0.00% -13.95% > Sofia 447.27 447.27 +0.00% -21.27% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.6940 -0.0730 +137bps -8bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.8800 -0.2630 +153bps -27bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.3280 -0.0450 +179bps -6bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.6280 -0.0020 +131bps -1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.0330 0.0160 +168bps +1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3690 0.0000 +183bps -2bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.32 0.32 0.36 0.98 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.17 1.11 1.03 1.09 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.38 0.33 0.32 0.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Nick Macfie)