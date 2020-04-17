Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rise amid U.S. reopening plans, shrug off China data

Anita Komuves

    BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
and stocks indexes firmed on Friday as global market sentiment
rose on plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and
promising test results from a drug with potential to treat
coronavirus patients.
    The positive developments helped investors shrug off news
that China's economy shrank by 6.8% in January-March
year-on-year, the first contraction since current records began
almost three decades ago.
    Budapest's blue chip index was up 1.6% by 0807 GMT
and led gains in the region. Poland's equities firmed
1.3%. The stock market in Bucharest was closed for Easter. 
    Prague stocks were up 1.35% on Friday as shares in
majority-state owned Czech utility CEZ hit a six-week
high, continuing this month's winning streak.    
    The Czech Senate on Thursday approved a bill giving the
central bank powers to buy a wider array of assets from the
market. 
    However, the bank has said it does not plan to use its new
powers at the moment, which has taken some of the pressure off
the crown. The currency firmed 0.3% and was trading at
27.160 versus the euro. 
    Czech yields were mixed, but mostly lower in the short end
of the curve which has been most in demand among investors,
evidenced in debt auctions this week.

    The Hungarian forint added to its previous gains
and was up 0.2%, at 350.4500 to the euro. The currency bounced
back from a record low near 370 to the euro on April 1 after the
central bank tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy.  
    The central bank raised its collateralised loan rates last
Tuesday and announced a bond-buying programme and massive
lending programme for companies to support the
coronavirus-stricken economy.
    Part of the NBH's new tools is a 1-week deposit tender every
Thursday. The bank accepted 700 billion forints ($2.18 billion)
worth of funds from banks on Thursday at a rate of 0.9%.
    The bank's deputy governor Marton Nagy last week said the
NBH can raise the 0.9% rate on the one-week deposit tool if
market conditions justify it and that this will be the strongest
interest rate in the future. 
    The deputy governor also said last Tuesday that the NBH's
new tools "could lead to a flattening of the yield curve".
    Yields on the 10- and 15-year government bonds have dropped
50 basis points since the time of the NBH's announcements,
according to the Hungarian Government Debt Management Agency's
page on Eikon. 
    This is the result of both global trends and the NBH's new
tenders, an FI trader in Budapest said. 
    "We are fitting into the regional trends. Yields are lower
in Poland as well, for example," he said.
     Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was up 0.2%, at 4.535 to the
common currency as the government announced that it would start
easing its lockdown measures fom April 20, starting with opening
forests and parks.

            CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT                         
            MARKETS               1007 CET            
                       CURRENCIE                              
                       S                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid        close     change    in 2020
 Czech                   27.1600   27.2500    +0.33%    -6.36%
 crown                                                
 Hungary                350.4500  351.1900    +0.21%    -5.51%
 forint                                               
 Polish                   4.5352    4.5460    +0.24%    -6.15%
 zloty                                                
 Romanian                 4.8376    4.8390    +0.03%    -1.02%
 leu                                                  
 Croatian                 7.6000    7.6015    +0.02%    -2.03%
 kuna                                                 
 Serbian                117.5300  117.5700    +0.03%    +0.03%
 dinar                                                
 Note:      calculated from                 1800 CET          
 daily                                                
 change                                               
                                                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                                  close     change    in 2020
 Prague                   855.86  844.4600    +1.35%   -23.28%
 Budapest               32722.30  32217.99    +1.57%   -28.99%
 Warsaw                  1618.91   1597.90    +1.31%   -24.71%
 Bucharest               7935.06   7935.06    +0.00%   -20.47%
 Ljubljana                807.62    793.31    +1.80%   -12.77%
 Zagreb                  1564.81   1558.22    +0.42%   -22.44%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15     689.82    689.82    +0.00%   -13.95%
            >                                         
 Sofia                    447.27    447.27    +0.00%   -21.27%
                                                              
                       Yield      Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs Bund   change
                                                      in
 Czech                                                spread
 Republic                                             
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR     0.6940   -0.0730   +137bps     -8bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR     0.8800   -0.2630   +153bps    -27bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R     1.3280   -0.0450   +179bps     -6bps
            R>                                        
 Poland                                                       
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR     0.6280   -0.0020   +131bps     -1bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR     1.0330    0.0160   +168bps     +1bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <PL10YT=R     1.3690    0.0000   +183bps     -2bps
            R>                                        
            FORWARD                                           
                       3x6        6x9       9x12      3M
                                                      interban
                                                      k
 Czech Rep          <       0.32      0.32      0.36      0.98
            PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary            <       1.17      1.11      1.03      1.09
            BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland             <       0.38      0.33      0.32      0.70
            WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                
 quotes                                               
 ***************************************************          
 ***********                                          
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Nick Macfie)
