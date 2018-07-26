CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rise, bonds ease on U.S.-EU trade talks

* Dollar retreat on U.S.-EU trade talks lifts CEE fx, stocks * Hungarian bond yields buck rise, selling positions closed * Thursday's ECB meeting, Friday's U.S. GDP figures watched By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed and government bond yields mostly rose on Thursday after Wednesday's U.S.-EU talks eased fears of a trade war. Before the talks, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 24 percent tariff on auto imports, a move that could hit Central Europe's flourishing car industry. The dollar, whose rally knocked Central European currencies lower in the past months, eased on Thursday. The forint and the zloty firmed 0.4 percent against the euro by 0757 GMT, the Czech crown firmed 0.1 percent to a seven-week high, and the leu traded steady, near two-month highs. A rise in risk appetite in global markets overshadowed differences in monetary policies within the region. Regional stock indices rose, led by a one percent increase in Budapest . The forint and the zloty have been worst-hit by the flows into the dollar in past months as Hungary and Poland have loose monetary policies. The Czech and Romanian central banks have been increasing interest rates, and comments from Czech central bankers made in recent days have boosted expectations for another hike to come next week. Regional government bond yields mostly followed a rise in the closely watched U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, with Poland's corresponding paper bid at 3.157 percent, up three basis points. Hungary bucked the rise. Its bond yield curve shifted lower by six to nine basis points relative to Wednesday's midday fixing, with the 10-year paper trading at 3.28 percent. Hungarian bonds sold off heavily in recent months, when the dollar and U.S. yields were rising and Hungarian inflation was picking up. They well underperformed Polish peers. But the sell-off did not force the Hungarian central bank into changing its ultra-loose policies and investors have been closing short positions this month. The forint's strengthening helps debt prices, and Treasury bill expiries support demand, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Investors (elsewhere) may prepare for the risk that the ECB (European Central Bank) says something hawkish (after its Thursday meeting) contrary to expectations," the trader said. "(But in Hungary) people are starting to realize that the BUBOR (interbank rates) and the (central bank) base rate will not change much in the next half a year, and this is pulling short-term yields down," he added. Polish bond yields have corrected upwards partly because a cut in Friday's bond auction offer by the government was smaller than expected, but "the outlook for tomorrow's auction is pretty good," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. They said investors would be watching the ECB's news conference, but Friday's U.S. second-quarter economic output figures "could be more important for the market". A strong reading suggesting a pick-up in the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes could cut appetite for emerging market assets. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0957 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6200 25.6520 +0.12% -0.30% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.1500 325.4500 +0.40% -4.08% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2860 4.3020 +0.37% -2.56% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6245 4.6245 +0.00% +1.19% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4010 7.4020 +0.01% +0.40% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9800 117.9900 +0.01% +0.44% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1092.91 1090.420 +0.23% +1.37% 0 Budapest 35317.00 34963.19 +1.01% -10.31% Warsaw 2273.43 2260.70 +0.56% -7.63% Bucharest 7986.89 7953.86 +0.42% +3.01% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 887.16 888.04 -0.10% +10.02% > Zagreb 1830.72 1821.56 +0.50% -0.66% Belgrade <.BELEX1 739.43 739.27 +0.02% -2.68% 5> Sofia 635.15 636.02 -0.14% -6.24% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2540 0.1750 +186bps +17bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5950 0.0530 +181bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1210 -0.0010 +171bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6290 0.0000 +223bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5060 0.0190 +272bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1570 0.0290 +275bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.20 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.38 0.57 0.77 0.23 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Stephen Powell)