CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rise on global relief, EU summit

* Forint, crown, zloty trade off Thursday's lows * Global mood, EU summit deals helps CEE assets for now * Slovenia to release first CEE June CPI data at 0830 GMT By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and equities rebounded on Friday as risk aversion abated in Asian stock markets and a deal at a shaky European Union summit on migration caused a relief rally in the bloc's stocks and in the euro. The Czech crown and the forint gained 0.15 percent and the zloty 0.1 percent against the euro. Budapest's and Warsaw's main stock indices rose more than 1 percent. Polish government bond yields were a touch higher, tracking a rise in Bunds and other euro zone yields. "This week, Polish bonds were doing worse than core markets, and this may be due to the fact that investors fear a negative link between trade wars, economic growth and Polish future budget performance," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. A flow of money into U.S. markets, worries over a global economic slowdown and accelerating inflation across Central Europe weakened the region's most liquid currencies in recent months. Less liquid markets suffered less. The Serbian central bank continued to sell the dinar to curb its strength on Thursday, when the forint hit a record low. Slovenia is due to release the region's first inflation data at 0830 GMT. National inflation indices often move in tandem in the region. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0930 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9050 25.9450 +0.15% -1.40% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 328.3000 328.7900 +0.15% -5.30% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3587 4.3620 +0.08% -4.18% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6590 4.6585 -0.01% +0.44% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3840 7.3810 -0.04% +0.63% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8100 117.9700 +0.14% +0.59% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1059.30 1051.850 +0.71% -1.75% 0 Budapest 35513.06 35258.85 +0.72% -9.81% Warsaw 2123.10 2098.75 +1.16% -13.74% Bucharest 8025.62 7990.67 +0.44% +3.51% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 888.06 888.06 +0.00% +10.13% > Zagreb 1811.13 1811.13 +0.00% -1.72% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.03 730.03 +0.00% -3.92% 5> Sofia 633.68 633.13 +0.09% -6.46% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2360 0.0680 +191bps +5bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6490 0.0050 +193bps -2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2200 -0.0070 +188bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6280 -0.0040 +230bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5630 0.0060 +284bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2280 0.0010 +289bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 1.16 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.83 1.00 0.26 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.84 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw, editing by Larry King)