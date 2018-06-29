FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 8:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks rise on global relief, EU summit

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    * Forint, crown, zloty trade off Thursday's lows
    * Global mood, EU summit deals helps CEE assets for now
    * Slovenia to release first CEE June CPI data at 0830 GMT

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, June 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
and equities rebounded on Friday as risk aversion abated in
Asian stock markets and a deal at a shaky European Union summit
on migration caused a relief rally in the bloc's stocks and in
the euro.
    The Czech crown and the forint gained
0.15 percent and the zloty 0.1 percent against the
euro. Budapest's and Warsaw's main stock indices
rose more than 1 percent.
    Polish government bond yields were a touch higher, tracking
a rise in Bunds and other euro zone yields.
    "This week, Polish bonds were doing worse than core markets,
and this may be due to the fact that investors fear a negative
link between trade wars, economic growth and Polish future
budget performance," BZ WBK analysts said in a note.
    A flow of money into U.S. markets, worries over a global
economic slowdown and accelerating inflation across Central
Europe weakened the region's most liquid currencies in recent
months.
    Less liquid markets suffered less. The Serbian central bank
continued to sell the dinar to curb its strength on
Thursday, when the forint hit a record low.
    Slovenia is due to release the region's first inflation data
at 0830 GMT. National inflation indices often move in tandem in
the region.

    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             0930 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.9050   25.9450    +0.15%    -1.40%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  328.3000  328.7900    +0.15%    -5.30%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3587    4.3620    +0.08%    -4.18%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6590    4.6585    -0.01%    +0.44%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.3840    7.3810    -0.04%    +0.63%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.8100  117.9700    +0.14%    +0.59%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1059.30  1051.850    +0.71%    -1.75%
                                       0            
 Budapest             35513.06  35258.85    +0.72%    -9.81%
 Warsaw                2123.10   2098.75    +1.16%   -13.74%
 Bucharest             8025.62   7990.67    +0.44%    +3.51%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    888.06    888.06    +0.00%   +10.13%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1811.13   1811.13    +0.00%    -1.72%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    730.03    730.03    +0.00%    -3.92%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  633.68    633.13    +0.09%    -6.46%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.2360    0.0680   +191bps     +5bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.6490    0.0050   +193bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    2.2200   -0.0070   +188bps     -3bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6280   -0.0040   +230bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5630    0.0060   +284bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.2280    0.0010   +289bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.17      1.29      1.43      1.16
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.62      0.83      1.00      0.26
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.78      1.84      1.70
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw, editing by
Larry King)
