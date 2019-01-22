Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks weaken after IMF cuts global growth forecasts

Sandor Peto

    * IMF lowers global growth forecast; effect on CEE limited
    * Forint stays near 7 1/2-month highs vs euro 
    * Est Media stock extends decline on producer's death

    BUDAPEST, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and
stocks weakened on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund
lowered its forecast for global economic growth.
    The forint, the zloty and the Czech
crown slipped 0.1 percent versus the euro by 0908 GMT.
    The decline in currencies and stocks remained muted, even
though the IMF cut its growth forecast for Germany, the region's
main export market.
    "The new report reads only that the growth should remain
sound, despite significant downward revision of the German GDP
growth pace (from 1.9% to 1.3% in 2019)," Warsaw-based Santander
bank analysts said in a note.
    A drop in Poland's annual retail sales growth to 4.7 percent
in December confirmed that the region's robust growth also might
 slow. The Polish economy grew by about 5 percent last year.

    Hungary's 10.4 percent November annual gross wage growth
figure, however, indicated that incomes continue to rise in the
region, reducing its gap with richer Western Europe.
    "Definitely, we are less dependent on the Germans than five
or 10 years ago, but their slowdown story must be watched," said
Lajos Torok, analyst of Equilor brokerage in Budapest.
    The mood among German investors improved unexpectedly in
January, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting that the growth
prospects of Europe's largest economy are brightening.

    Investors in the region will also be watching the European
Central Bank's reaction to slowdown fears after its meeting on
Thursday.
    If European growth concerns weaken the euro against the
dollar, that can pull down Central European currencies, too. Or
they might get support if the ECB's reaction is to postponing
monetary tightening, market participants said.
    The forint, trading at 318.1 against the euro, stayed near
the 7 1/2-month high it reached after National Bank of Hungary
Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said last week policy might tighten
if annual core inflation rose to or above 3 percent.
    The Czech crown, buoyed by expectations central
bank rate hikes would continue, could get additional support
from the government's plan to renew bond sales in February,
Raiffeisen analyst Eliska Jelinkova said in a note.
    Budapest's stock index was steady after retreating
from one-year highs on Monday.
    The shares of small holding company Est Media shed
8.5 percent on Tuesday, or a total of over 30 percent, after the
death of major shareholder Andrew G. Vajna on Sunday.

    It gave up all the gains that it posted in October when
Vajna, a renowned film producer and media entrepreneur, bought a
5 percent stake in the firm, triggering hopes for further
investments.
     
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1008 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6100   25.5810    -0.11%    +0.38%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  318.1000  317.6500    -0.14%    +0.94%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2864    4.2831    -0.08%    +0.07%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7115    4.7130    +0.03%    -1.22%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4240    7.4265    +0.03%    -0.19%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.3600  118.4500    +0.08%    -0.05%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1016.84  1017.250    -0.04%    +3.07%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40888.47  40893.71    -0.01%    +4.47%
 Warsaw                2363.87   2358.30    +0.24%    +3.83%
 Bucharest             7142.00   7159.24    -0.24%    -3.27%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    840.03    845.12    -0.60%    +4.45%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1765.18   1761.88    +0.19%    +0.94%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    700.45    699.87    +0.08%    -8.04%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  568.09    567.51    +0.10%    -4.44%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8880    0.1250   +247bps    +13bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7530    0.0050   +206bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8910    0.0320   +164bps     +4bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.4030   -0.0050   +199bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2560    0.0050   +256bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8730    0.0190   +262bps     +3bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.17      2.23      2.26      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.35      0.63      0.85      0.14
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.72      1.72      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by
Larry King)
