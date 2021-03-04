Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CEE MARKETS-Currencies, stocks weaker; new lockdown measures eyed in Hungary

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BUCHAREST, March 4 (Reuters) - Most Central European
currencies and stocks weakened on Thursday as a turnaround in
U.S. bond yields dented risk appetite, while markets eyed
further lockdown measures in Hungary to curb the spread of the
new coronavirus.
    By 1040 GMT, the Czech crown was down 0.3% against
the euro. The Hungarian forint dropped 0.2% at 364.7500 per
euro, while the Polish zloty fell 0.1%.
    "High U.S. government bond yields are not conducive to the
performance of emerging market currencies," PKO BP said in a
research note.
    "The Polish zloty is suffering from the epidemic situation,
where restrictions are still maintained due to the increase in
cases related to the third wave of the pandemic."
    The Polish central bank raised both its inflation and gross
domestic product growth forecasts for 2021 on Wednesday after
leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of
0.1% as expected.
    "It was once again clear that (the central bank) sees its
primary role at present as providing pandemic support in
conjunction with the government – price stability is not a
special focus," Commerzbank said in a note.
    "Meanwhile, the real interest rate is deeply negative and
exposes the zloty exchange rate to volatility in global
markets."
    However, a Reuters poll showed the zloty leading gains among
central and eastern European currencies over the next 12 months,
as vaccination programmes are expected to help economies return
to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
    In Hungary, officials reported 6,278 new COVID-19 cases on
Thursday, its highest daily tally in three months, mainly
because of a spread of the British variant of the virus.
  
    The government said on Thursday it would close all but food
shops during March 8-22 and close primary schools and nurseries
until early April.
    Analysts said the forint was unlikely to weaken past the
strong resistance level of 365 in the short term.
    It "is an important barrier, and we do not expect the
currency to significantly break it in this wave," brokerage
Equilor wrote in a note.
    Stocks in the region were mostly weaker, with Hungary's
bluechip down 1.8%, Warsaw's down 1.4% and
Prague's down 0.2%.
    In Romania, where the official number of new coronavirus
infections is rising at a slower pace and lockdown measures are
not as strict, the leu was flat versus the euro. Its
bluechip index, which often lags behind regional moves,
was up 0.4% on the day.

           CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
           MARKETS   T        1155              
                              CET               
                     CURRENC                           
                     IES                        
                     Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                              s                 
                     bid      close    change   in 2021
 Czech     <EURCZK=  26.2230  26.1580   -0.25%   +0.02%
 crown     >                                    
 Hungary   <EURHUF=  364.690  363.930   -0.21%   -0.54%
 forint    >               0        0           
 Polish    <EURPLN=   4.5500   4.5447   -0.12%   +0.20%
 zloty     >                                    
 Romanian  <EURRON=   4.8790   4.8765   -0.05%   -0.29%
 leu       >                                    
 Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.5800   7.5825   +0.03%   -0.43%
 kuna      >                                    
 Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.400  117.585   +0.16%   +0.14%
 dinar     >               0        0           
 Note:     calculated from             1800            
 daily                                 CET      
 change Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                              s                 
                              close    change   in 2021
 Prague              1054.53  1056.05   -0.14%   +2.67%
                                   00           
 Budapest            42737.0  43595.2   -1.97%   +1.49%
                           1        2           
 Warsaw              1915.85  1943.24   -1.41%   -3.43%
 Buchares            10293.9  10250.3   +0.43%   +4.98%
 t                         2        4           
 Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   980.43   977.32   +0.32%   +8.83%
 a         >                                    
 Zagreb              1844.46  1844.10   +0.02%   +6.05%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX1   743.36   743.56   -0.03%   -0.70%
           5>                                   
 Sofia                492.67   498.53   -1.18%   +10.09
                                                      %
                                                       
                     Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                     (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                in
 Czech                                          spread
 Republic                                       
   2-year  <CZ2YT=R   0.4900  -0.1160   +117bp   -11bps
           R>                                s  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=R   1.2500  -0.0550   +186bp    -5bps
           R>                                s  
           <CZ10YT=   1.7260  -0.0150   +203bp    -1bps
 10-year   RR>                               s  
 Poland                                                
   2-year  <PL2YT=R   0.0950  -0.0380   +078bp    -3bps
           R>                                s  
   5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.8550  -0.0600   +147bp    -6bps
           R>                                s  
           <PL10YT=   1.5650  -0.0500   +186bp    -4bps
 10-year   RR>                               s  
           FORWARD                                     
                     3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                interba
                                                nk
 Czech                  0.43     0.62     0.86     0.36
 Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
           >                                    
 Hungary                0.90     1.05     1.19     0.77
                                                
 Poland                 0.27     0.30     0.40     0.21
                                                
 Note:     are for ask                                 
 FRA       prices                               
 quotes                                         
 *********************************************         
 *****************                              
 
    

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in
Budapest and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)
