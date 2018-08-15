Bonds News
August 15, 2018 / 10:30 AM / 3 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaken, risks from lira weakness eyed

Sandor Peto, Angel Krasimirov

7 Min Read

    * Currencies mostly ease after jitters triggered by Turkish
lira
    * Hungarian government bonds stable
    * Investors mull Turkish contagion channels

 (Adds deepening losses, dealer comment, dollar index)
    By Sandor Peto and Angel Krasimirov
    BUDAPEST/SOFIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main
currencies neared multi-week lows against the euro on Wednesday
as investors were afraid that jitters of the Turkish lira could
return and picked the safer dollar.
    The lira's plunge has knocked Central European assets
and there is a risk that investors who suffer losses on lira
assets may seek to curb further losses by selling Central
European assets.
    The exposure of some euro zone banks to Turkey is also a
contagion channel, analysts said.
    "The market has priced a fair amount of contagion already.
But the endgame is not obvious yet, and another shoe could still
drop," Citi said in a note.
    The lira regained some ground on Wednesday, but some
investors were afraid of further losses, while public holidays
in several Central European states including Poland limited
turnover, increasing the potential for volatility.
    "It is easier to weaken currencies now," one Budapest-based
dealer said.        
    Record low interest rates in Poland and Hungary, and
volatile government bond yields in the latter add to the
vulnerability of their markets, analysts said.
    Hungarian yields, after swinging 10-15 basis points at the
start of this week, took a breather on Wednesday, with the
10-year benchmark fixed at 3.46 percent.
    The zloty eased 0.5 percent and the forint
 0.6 percent against the euro by 1253 GMT, while the
Czech crown shed 0.2 percent. 
    The region's main economies reported robust 4-5 percent
annual economic growth rates on Tuesday, except for the Czech
Republic which is facing a slowdown.    
    These economies are fundamentally different from Turkey and
other emerging economies which struggle with current account
deficit problems, analysts said.
    If Turkey's problems ease in the near future, Central
European markets will benefit, Erste analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi
said in a note, adding that Turkey's 1-4 percent share of the
region's exports was not worrying.
    In GDP-related terms, Turkish trade exposure in the region
is biggest in Bulgaria, at 4 percent, followed by the Czech
Republic and Romania at around 1 percent, the Citi note said,
adding that Bulgaria's exports are heavy in energy, which can be
diverted to other end-markets.
    Years of weakening in the lira, however, has already
brought many Bulgarian companies into a difficult situation,
said Tsvetoslav Tsachev, research analyst at ELANA in Sofia.
    "Bulgaria exports a lot to Turkey, especially raw materials,
materials that are being processed, (and) they will be expensive
for the Turkish economy," he said.
    A key risk to the region's assets is if the Turkish turmoil
renews flows to the dollar, whose rally earlier this year led to
selling in the region's emerging markets, analysts said.
    The dollar firmed 0.2 percent on Wednesday against a
package of currencies.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1453 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7520   25.7100    -0.16%    -0.82%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  324.8200  323.0200    -0.55%    -4.28%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3265    4.3047    -0.50%    -3.47%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6572    4.6560    -0.03%    +0.48%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4260    7.4285    +0.03%    +0.06%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.8900  117.9800    +0.08%    +0.52%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1068.29  1067.260    +0.10%    -0.92%
                                       0            
 Budapest             35832.33  36006.20    -0.48%    -9.00%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    734.61    741.10    -0.88%    -3.32%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  630.45    632.50    -0.32%    -6.94%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.3300    0.0920   +198bps    +10bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.6790   -0.0500   +199bps     -4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    2.1780    0.0050   +186bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.71      1.84      1.94      1.46
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.55      0.77      0.98      0.18
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 

    
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto
Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Gareth Jones)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.