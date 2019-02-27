Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies test multi-week highs, stocks track Asian fall

Sandor Peto, Alan Charlish

    * Currencies reach or test multi-week highs despite stocks
fall
    * Dollar retreat, hawkish Hungarian comments help currencies
    * Stocks track decline of Asian and Western European peers
    * Banca Transilvania falls after earnings report

    By Sandor Peto and Alan Charlish
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies shrugged off a global decline in stock prices on
Wednesday, strengthened by a weaker dollar and hawkish
central bank comments from Budapest.
    The region's main currencies hit or tested multi-week highs.
    The zloty and the leu were up 0.2 percent against
the euro by 1003 GMT, while the forint and the Czech
crown firmed by 0.1 percent.
    Hungary's central bank kept interest rates on hold on
Tuesday, but its comments underpinned expectations that it could
start to tighten policy in March after keeping its base rate at
record lows for almost three years. 
    The comments helped the forint and also supported a rebound
in the zloty, Santander bank analysts said in a note.
    A retreat in the dollar index provided a favourable
international backdrop, while the possibility of a delay in
Britain's exit from the European Union also improved sentiment
somewhat, market participants said.
    The zloty rose to its strongest level since Feb. 11, at
4.3156 to the euro.
    "It's a natural reaction to other emerging market currencies
strengthening," one Warsaw dealer said.
    Investors watched an escalation of border tensions between
India and Pakistan, but the negative impact was limited to
stocks.
    The leu approached this month's strongest level against the
euro, while Bucharest led a decline in equities in the region,
with its bluechip index shedding 0.9 percent.
    Banca Transilvania led the weakening of Romanian
shares, shedding 3.2 percent after reporting a modest rise in
2018 profits.
    Romanian stocks have suffered since the government announced
new taxes on banks and energy companies in December.
    A decree on how Romania's new taxes will be applied is in
parliament and will undergo changes, but there is uncertainty
over the details.
    Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Wednesday that he
hoped to find a solution on the bank tax soon to dispel fears,
and unveil a set of investment-friendly measures next month.

    Elsewhere in the region, Budapest stocks shed more
than Czech and Polish peers, down half a percent.
    OTP Bank was the main driver, easing 0.5 percent
after failing to break through a technical resistance level at
11,850 forints ($42.68) in recent days.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1103 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6280   25.6500    +0.09%    +0.31%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  316.4000  316.6000    +0.06%    +1.48%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3185    4.3254    +0.16%    -0.67%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7515    4.7625    +0.23%    -2.05%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4300    7.4275    -0.03%    -0.27%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.0500  118.1700    +0.10%    +0.21%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1062.65  1065.390    -0.26%    +7.71%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40611.90  40819.08    -0.51%    +3.76%
 Warsaw                2357.23   2365.93    -0.37%    +3.54%
 Bucharest             7707.92   7775.17    -0.86%    +4.39%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    843.12    844.39    -0.15%    +4.83%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1784.35   1782.77    +0.09%    +2.03%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    680.03    680.12    -0.01%   -10.72%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  590.29    591.07    -0.13%    -0.70%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8520    0.0680   +241bps     +7bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.8340    0.0220   +219bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9630    0.0330   +184bps     +3bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6040   -0.1080   +216bps    -10bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2520   -0.0020   +261bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8680    0.0050   +275bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.26      2.32      2.35      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.38      0.62      0.84      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.74      1.74      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
  
($1 = 277.6500 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)
