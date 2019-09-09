CEE MARKETS-Currencies tread water as investors await ECB, local inflation data

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady on Monday while stocks mostly rose as investors shifted focus to the European Central Bank's meeting later this week, when it is expected to cut interest rates. Expectations of a new wave of stimulus by the ECB have supported assets in Central Europe amid lingering fears over risks stemming from global trade tensions, a slowdown in Germany and a potential no-deal British exit from the European Union. In a mild positive sign after a run of weak data, German exports rose in July, data showed on Monday, marking an unexpectedly solid start to the third quarter for Europe's largest economy which has very close trade links with eastern Europe. Investors were awaiting the ECB's assessment of recession risk and the inflation outlook on Thursday. "If the ECB turns out not as dovish as expected, a temporary market disappointment will possibly drive core and Polish bond yields higher," Santander Bank said in a note. Czech bond yields ticked up slightly on Monday. Besides the ECB, investors will also be watching Czech and Hungarian inflation data on Tuesday. Czech unemployment was unchanged at 2.7% in August, confirming a tight labour market, which is expected to keep the Czech central bank in a neutral gear even as the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve go loose on policy, analysts said. "We don't see the CNB hiking rates if FX doesn't appreciate enough compared to its forecast, while an announcement from the ECB that it intends to renew QE can create further incentives for the CNB to cut rates in 2020," Morgan Stanley said in a note. Analysts expect Czech headline inflation to stay at the upper end of the central bank's tolerance band around its 2% target. The median forecast in a Reuters poll sees the rate easing a touch to 2.8% year on year in August from 2.9% in July. Economies in Central Europe have been growing faster than the euro zone, driven largely by strong domestic demand, while labour markets across the region remain tight, struggling with labour shortages. However, low inflation in the euro zone has helped keep a lid on inflation in Central Europe. Hungarian core inflation, which reached the top of the central bank's 2% to 4% target range in May, had retreated to 3.7% by July. August inflation data due on Tuesday is expected to show a decline in headline inflation to 3.2% from 3.3% in July. This will confirm the bank's dovish stance. "We continue to expect the NBH to use the liquidity channel as its main tool for conducting monetary policy this and next year with no change in the policy rate," Morgan Stanley said. The region's main currencies hovered in recent trading ranges, with the zloty 0.2% firmer against the euro, the Czech crown down 0.1% and the Hungarian forint flat, at 329.96 to the euro, off record lows of 331.85 hit at the end of last month. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1023 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.8640 25.8350 -0.11% -0.61% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 330.000 330.130 +0.04% -2.70% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.3312 4.3404 +0.21% -0.96% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.7310 4.7307 -0.01% -1.63% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.3975 7.4020 +0.06% +0.17% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.500 117.600 +0.09% +0.68% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1035.63 1032.06 +0.35% +4.97% 00 .BUX Budapest 40316.5 40312.4 +0.01% +3.01% 5 6 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2157.53 2122.60 +1.65% -5.23% > .BETI Buchares 9259.27 9245.30 +0.15% +25.40 t % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 847.74 848.49 -0.09% +5.41% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1864.32 1864.80 -0.03% +6.61% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 748.37 745.80 +0.34% -1.75% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 574.41 574.17 +0.04% -3.37% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.2270 -0.0080 +206bp -2bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.9620 0.0590 +184bp +4bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.2040 0.0140 +181bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.6050 0.0250 +244bp +1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.8590 0.0460 +274bp +3bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 2.0840 0.0720 +269bp +4bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.10 1.97 1.80 2.14 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.30 0.33 0.36 0.24 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.72 1.71 1.72 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Susan Fenton)