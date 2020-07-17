CEE MARKETS-Currencies unmoved, stocks down before EU summit

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, July 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were looking for direction and stocks were down on Friday before a European Union summit to discuss a 750 billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund. Opposition from the Netherlands and the threat of a Hungarian veto weighed on chances of a deal. The Hungarian forint was down 0.16% and trading at 354.05 to the euro, in a range where it has been stuck for weeks. "The next impetus will come from the central bank's rate meeting next Tuesday," Equilor said in a note. The bank is expected to cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6% at the meeting, according to Reuters poll of analysts. "This new 15 basis point rate cut has already been priced in by markets," CIB Bank wrote in a note. "If the bank confirms after Tuesday's meeting that no more easing is to be expected for the time being, then the effect on the forint could be modest." Elsewhere, higher-than-expected inflation was expected by analysts to influence FX markets. Czech consumer prices rose 3.3% year-on-year in June, above the central bank's target of 2% with a 1 percentage-point tolerance band. Komercni Banka said that the crown could resume strengthening as market rates rise, since higher-than-expected inflation data last week led investors to scale back bets on a rate cut. The crown was little changed on Friday, trading at 26.690 to the euro. The Polish zloty was unchanged at 4.479 versus the euro. Polish net inflation rose to 4.1% year on year in June, above the NBP's upper tolerance limit of 3.5%. "A high inflation rate makes the real interest rate more negative and if this does not change, it will hurt the zloty," Commerzbank wrote in a note. Stocks in the region slid, with Warsaw's equities down 0.6%, Budapest losing 0.5% and Prague easing 0.3%. Bucharest's stocks edged up 0.08%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1016 MARKETS CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.6900 26.6990 +0.03% -4.71% crown Hungary 354.0500 353.5000 -0.16% -6.47% forint Polish 4.4790 4.4790 +0.00% -4.97% zloty Romanian 4.8435 4.8428 -0.01% -1.14% leu Croatian 7.5370 7.5403 +0.04% -1.22% kuna Serbian 117.5600 117.6300 +0.06% +0.01% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 946.61 949.0900 -0.26% -15.15% Budapest 35069.92 35229.08 -0.45% -23.90% Warsaw 1787.95 1799.08 -0.62% -16.84% Bucharest 8433.15 8426.66 +0.08% -15.48% Ljubljana 870.90 870.43 +0.05% -5.94% Zagreb 1605.71 1609.10 -0.21% -20.41% Belgrade <.BELEX15 656.84 656.61 +0.04% -18.07% > Sofia 444.77 444.77 +0.00% -21.71% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.2080 0.0560 +089bps +5bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.3760 -0.0680 +104bps -8bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.8790 -0.0460 +135bps -5bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.1190 -0.0250 +080bps -3bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.7560 -0.0270 +142bps -4bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3310 -0.0160 +180bps -2bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.34 0.35 0.35 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.67 0.66 0.65 0.70 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.20 0.20 0.22 0.25 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes **************************************************** ********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)