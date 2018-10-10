CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaken, leu steady after CPI surprise

* Romania Sept CPI at 5 pct vs 4.8 pct analyst forecast * CEE currencies track euro, retreat or hold steady vs dollar * Czech bond yields edge up despite Q4 issuance cut By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased or moved sideways on Wednesday after the euro gave up some of its overnight gains against the dollar. The euro's exchange rate against the dollar is often tracked by the currencies of the region, which is tightly integrated with the euro zone. The forint and the zloty had eased 0.1 percent against the euro by 1043 GMT, while the Czech crown and the leu were flat. Romania's annual inflation in September stayed near its highest level in almost six years, according to data released on Wednesday. It slowed to 5 percent from 5.1 percent in August, above analysts' 4.8 percent forecast. It is the region's highest inflation rate and is still near a peak of 5.4 percent hit in June. The central bank has increased interest rates three times this year to fight inflation and lowered its inflation forecasts two months ago. It sees inflation returning to the top of its 1.5-3.5 percent target range by the end of 2018. After the higher-than-expected September figures, investors will be closely watching to see if the bank returns to a more hawkish rhetoric. However, Ciprian Dascalu, ING's chief economist in Romania said that was unlikely to happen. "It would be hard for the central bank to revise its inflation forecast upward based on an upward surprise from volatile food prices for one month," he said. Romanian government bonds were little changed. The only other central bank in the region which has started to raise rates after several years of loose policy is the Czech central bank (CNB). Analysts say it may increase rates further at its meeting next month. Czech inflation retreated to 2.3 percent in September, according to data published on Tuesday, closer to the CNB's 2 percent target. But the bank's Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said he would vote for a rate hike at the Nov. 1 meeting. The crown, trading at 25.81, is still weaker than the bank's earlier forecasts, providing an argument for further CNB tightening. The 10-year Czech government bond yield was 2 basis points higher at 2.19 percent. The government sold 4 billion crowns ($178.28 million) worth of 9-year and 15-year bonds, as planned, at an auction. The finance ministry cut the planned debt issuance for the rest of 2018 earlier this week. Demand for Czech bonds is usually lower at the end of the year as banks typically shrink their balance sheets as contributions to a state-run resolution fund are calculated based on deposits. Investors were also watching whether U.S. Treasuries resume their recent rise and whether Italy cuts its budget deficit target to relieve its government bond yields from upwards pressure, analysts said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1243 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8100 25.8110 +0.00% -1.04% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.8000 324.4000 -0.12% -4.27% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3070 4.3050 -0.05% -3.03% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6640 4.6650 +0.02% +0.34% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4100 7.4200 +0.13% +0.27% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3100 118.4900 +0.15% +0.16% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1097.75 1095.780 +0.18% +1.82% 0 Budapest 37160.35 37109.24 +0.14% -5.63% Warsaw 2224.99 2251.32 -1.17% -9.60% Bucharest 8560.64 8545.34 +0.18% +10.41% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 831.65 836.56 -0.59% +3.13% > Zagreb 1773.87 1775.19 -0.07% -3.74% Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.56 730.75 +0.25% -3.59% 5> Sofia 618.15 617.13 +0.17% -8.75% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7160 0.1830 +227bps +18bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.9000 0.0490 +199bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1870 0.0210 +164bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6090 -0.0100 +216bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.6150 0.0200 +271bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2980 0.0090 +275bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.02 2.20 2.33 1.75 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.47 0.79 1.14 0.17 Poland 1.78 1.81 1.87 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 22.4370 Czech crowns) (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)