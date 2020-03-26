CEE MARKETS-Currencies weaker, Czech central bank seen cutting rates

BUCHAREST, March 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened against the euro on Thursday as fears of a global recession overtook stimulus measures, while the Czech central bank was expected to further cut interest rates. Analysts polled by Reuters widely expect The Czech National Bank to cut rates by another 50 basis points later on Thursday, following another half-percentage-point cut earlier this month, as it seeks to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. Questions remain on the central bank's next moves as markets price in aggressive rate cuts in the months ahead. CSOB analysts said the bank is unlikely to be as aggressive. "Quick moves could start new volatility amid low liquidity and quicken the outflow of capital abroad," the bank said. Markets also see chances the central bank could be active in the secondary market after legislation widening the assets it can buy - currently limited to maturities of up to one year - goes through parliament next month. "EUR/CZK price action will fully depend on how the central bank will or will not communicate the QE," ING bank said in a statement. By 0910 GMT, the Czech crown traded 0.2 percent down against the euro at 27.5300. So far, potential quantitative easing plans have supported markets, and analysts said they helped boost demand at a state bond auction on Wednesday, where several times more debt than planned was sold. Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint was down 0.5% against the euro at 355.7800. Hungary may have to raise its budget deficit target this year as the government revises its 2020 budget to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Thursday. Hungary has kept is budget deficit well below the European Union's limit -- 3% of gross domestic product -- in recent years as Orban's government worked to wrestle down some of the largest debt in central Europe. "The 2020 Hungarian budget has substantial reserves, so we have resources to tap now as trouble has reared its head," Mihaly Varga said in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday. "However, if this is not enough, sticking staunchly to a deficit below 3% would be a mistake." The Monetary Council left interest rates on hold on Tuesday and moved to pump more money into the banking system by introducing a massive fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument. It provided 43.1 billion forints ($132.06 million) worth of funds to banks at its first collateralised loan tender on Wednesday, offering liquidity to banks at a fixed rate of 0.9%, it said. The Czech, Polish and Romanian central banks have cut their benchmark rates and announced further measures to shore up economic activity. Romania too was likely to raise its deficit target at a budget revision in April, the finance minister said, but unlike its Hungarian neighbour, Bucharest is already running a deficit above EU limits, leaving it more vulnerable to investor flight. On Thursday, the ministry said it plans to tap foreign markets for further issues worth 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) by 2022. The Romanian leu was down 0.1% versus the euro, as was the Polish zloty, which traded at 4.5773. Poland's central bank will carry out its third treasury bond buy-back operation later on Thursday. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 0950 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK= 27.5300 27.4690 -0.22% -7.62% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 355.780 353.920 -0.52% -6.92% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.5773 4.5726 -0.10% -7.01% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.8377 4.8350 -0.06% -1.02% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.6060 7.6119 +0.08% -2.11% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.420 117.460 +0.03% +0.13% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 801.85 807.650 -0.72% -28.13% 0 Budapest 32882.2 32690.4 +0.59% -28.65% 4 5 Warsaw 1443.87 1441.83 +0.14% -32.85% Bucharest 7598.80 7621.00 -0.29% -23.84% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 720.90 727.51 -0.91% -22.14% > Zagreb 1408.33 1423.61 -1.07% -30.19% Belgrade <.BELEX1 641.67 629.80 +1.88% -19.96% 5> Sofia 423.66 426.13 -0.58% -25.43% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2350 0.0120 +183bp +1bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5210 0.0810 +202bp +10bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8300 0.2110 +214bp +23bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.9030 -0.0720 +150bp -8bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.2830 -0.0330 +178bp -1bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 1.8040 -0.0440 +211bp -3bps RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 0.62 0.47 0.41 1.74 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.29 0.31 0.50 Poland 0.61 0.48 0.47 1.17 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Larry King)