CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease after robust economic growth spurs inflation concerns

(Replaces graphic using correct German data series) * Q3 GDP growth faster than expected in CEE, except Czech Republic * Weak German GDP data might mean looser policies in CEE-analysts * Budapest, Warsaw stocks reverse early falls * O2 stock weighs on Prague By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Wednesday as robust economic growth data from the region highlighted inflation concerns which central banks are unlikely to rush to tackle, given a contraction in Germany, the region's largest trade partner. Cautious international sentiment also weighed on the region's currencies and stocks, market participants said. The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.1945 versus the euro by 1001 GMT, even though third-quarter economic output data released on Wednesday showed robust 5.1 percent annual growth, a steady rate from the second quarter. Analysts had forecast 4.7 percent growth after other economic indicators seemed to predict a slowdown in the region. Data from Hungary, Romania and Slovakia showing growth of 4-5 percent were also better than expected. Only the Czechs reported lower-than-expected growth at 2.3 percent. That was more in synch with a bigger-than forecast slowdown in Germany, the region's key trade partner. Germany's economy contracted for the first time since 2015 in the third quarter as global trade disputes and problems in the auto industry hit exports. The crown briefly touched a 4-month low against the euro of 25.98 just after the data was released. The four straight rate hikes delivered by the Czech central bank (CNB) at its latest meetings have failed to strengthen the crown as investors focused on the dollar's continuing strength rather than local factors in the past months. The Czech growth figures left expectations unchanged that the CNB will increase interest rates further, particularly if the crown does not strengthen, analysts said. Weak German data might, however, lead to a delay in rate tightening by the European Central Bank and that could also make central banks overly relaxed in the eastern members of the EU, Budapest-based ING analyst Peter Virovacz said. "I do not expect any move from the NBH (National Bank of Hungary), while I fear that there will be a big (upside) surprise in inflation next year, and the bank will react too late," he said. Orsolya Nyeste, analyst of Erste in Budapest said in a note that "monetary policy should change its current extremely loose stance in the near future in order to avoid overheating of the economy." The forint was steady at 322.99 versus the euro. Stock indices in Budapest and Warsaw reversed an early decline which tracked a global trend caused by growth concerns in China and Germany. Prague's index was kept flat by a 4 percent decline in shares of telecom group O2, after MSCI dropped the stock from its Czech country index as of Nov. 30. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1101 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9700 25.9550 -0.06% -1.65% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.9900 323.0000 +0.00% -3.74% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2945 4.2885 -0.14% -2.75% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6585 4.6575 -0.02% +0.46% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4200 7.4220 +0.03% +0.14% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1200 118.3300 +0.18% +0.32% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1078.88 1078.810 +0.01% +0.07% 0 Budapest 38442.06 38252.65 +0.50% -2.38% Warsaw 2214.65 2217.97 -0.15% -10.02% Bucharest 8586.93 8670.05 -0.96% +10.75% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 811.53 810.75 +0.10% +0.64% > Zagreb 1753.37 1760.60 -0.41% -4.86% Belgrade <.BELEX1 749.74 749.30 +0.06% -1.32% 5> Sofia 593.16 593.86 -0.12% -12.44% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.4840 0.0510 +212bps +5bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8270 0.0030 +202bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1040 -0.0060 +171bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5860 0.0070 +222bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4600 0.0020 +265bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2260 0.0060 +283bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.20 2.46 1.99 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.37 0.66 1.02 0.15 Poland 1.76 1.80 1.88 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Alexandra Hudson)