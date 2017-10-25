FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS-Czech bond yields set multi-year highs on cbank comments
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 9:23 AM / in 3 hours

CEE MARKETS-Czech bond yields set multi-year highs on cbank comments

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    * Czech bond yields rise further, highest since 2014
    * Czech rate setter Hampl comments underpin rate hike bets
    * Hampl prefers 25 bps rate hike to a bigger one
    * Czech, Polish bond auctions seen drawing sound demand

    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Czech bond yields rose
to their highest levels since 2014 on Wednesday after
expectations for a Czech central bank (CNB) rate hike next year
were reinforced by comments from a rate setter.
    CNB Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said interest rates should go
higher.
    The Czech crown reached four-year highs on Tuesday after
rate setter Tomas Nidetzky said it had not firmed enough to
prevent rate tightening, and the bank could consider tripling
its main rate to 0.75 percent at its Nov. 2 meeting.

    The crown steadied at 25.584 against the euro by
0849 GMT after Hampl said he preferred a 25 basis point standard
rate hike rather than a bigger one.
    The mid-yields on Czech two- and 10-year
 government bonds continued to price in an expected
rise in interest rates, trading at their highest levels since
2014 according to Reuters data.
    Hampl also warned that the crown remained overbought.
    Foreign investors are still sitting on a huge pile of
crowns, after buying tens of billions of euros worth of it
before the CNB removed a cap which had kept the currency weaker
than 27 against the euro for years.
    Analysts said it will be a tough balancing act for the CNB
to manage its rate hike cycle without discouraging expectations
for more hikes, knocking off a key leg of the crown's strength.
    "Whereas we see more CZK (crown) appreciation potential,
given that CZK still remains somewhat undervalued against the
euro, the current speed of appreciation in our view increases
the risks for setbacks," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
    "Such a setback could occur when rate hike speculation loses
momentum, or if foreign investors see the scope for additional
CZK appreciation diminishing," the note said.
    The Czech government can easily sell the papers offered at
an auction despite the prospect of rate hikes, Komercni Banka
trader Frantisek Kanka said in a note.
     "Bond nominal yields have increased significantly in recent
weeks and bonds also cheapened relatively to swaps, so we think
the relatively small sizes offered in the tender can be covered
without any problems," he said.
    Raiffeisen also recommended investors bid at Wednesday's
Polish government bond auction, saying that long-end Polish
yields could fall by the year-end.
    "The favorable growth inflation mix and the surprisingly
strong fiscal performance are not reflected appropriately in
bond prices in our view," the note said, adding that the zloty
 also had a potential for firming.
    Polish bond yields changed little in the secondary market.
Hungarian yields dropped 2-5 basis points since Tuesday's dovish
comments from the Hungarian central bank.
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1049 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                25.584  25.595   +0.04   5.56%
                                 0       5       %  
 Hungary                    310.48  310.30  -0.06%  -0.53%
 forint                         00      00          
 Polish zloty               4.2363  4.2457   +0.22   3.96%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.5980  4.5967  -0.03%  -1.37%
 Croatian                   7.5160  7.5137  -0.03%   0.52%
 kuna                                               
 Serbian                    119.47  119.55   +0.07   3.25%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1059.1  1051.4   +0.73   +14.9
                                 0       6       %      2%
 Budapest                   39583.  39411.   +0.44   +23.6
                                79      36       %      9%
 Warsaw                     2459.9  2448.4   +0.47   +26.2
                                 4       5       %      9%
 Bucharest                  7870.9  7890.9  -0.25%   +11.0
                                 3       0              9%
 Ljubljana                  802.88  803.99  -0.14%   +11.8
                                                        9%
 Zagreb                     1883.2  1888.8  -0.29%  -5.59%
                                 9       1          
 Belgrade                   727.18  727.18   +0.00   +1.37
                                                 %       %
 Sofia                      650.44  652.55  -0.32%   +10.9
                                                        2%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                    0.391    0.03   +109b   +3bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.806   0.021   +106b   +2bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   1.728   0.047   +125b   +4bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.685  -0.009   +239b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                     2.68   0.014   +294b   +1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.388   0.009   +291b   +0bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.89    0.98     1.2       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.09   0.095   0.115    0.03
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI    1.78    1.84    1.92    1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Additional reporting from Warsaw editorial; editing by Peter
Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.