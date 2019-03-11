CEE MARKETS-Czech CPI rise fails to support crown as dollar gains

* Czech inflation picks up more than expected * Global growth concern overshadows Czech CPI rise * Czech central bank chief sees two-way growth risks * Bucharest outperforms rise in regional equities By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 11 (Reuters) - The crown weakened Monday, failing to benefit from a pick-up in Czech inflation, amid uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union and slowing global economic growth. Czech annual inflation rose to 2.7 percent in February, drifting further away from the central bank's 2 percent target. But the bank is not expected to raise interest rates at its next meeting, on March 28, which would help the crown. Consequently, the crown was trading at 25.658 against the euro at 0929 GMT, slightly weaker from Friday. The dollar gained on Monday amid global growth concerns, and dollar buying kept Central European currencies under pressure. Even before the inflation figures, Jiri Rusnok, the head of the central bank, said he saw two-way risks to domestic economic growth. The central bank of Poland projected on Monday 3.5 to 4 percent growth rates and inflation rising to 2.1 percent by 2021, still below the mid-point of its 1.5 to 3.5 percent target range. The zloty was steady at 4.2966 versus the euro. Hungary reported a 382 million-euro surplus in its January trade balance on Monday, below forecasts for a 450 million-euro surplus. The forint slipped eased to 315.4 to the euro. A slowdown in Hungary's domestic consumption means that a strong trade surplus will continue to support the forint, Takarekbank analysts said in a note. Slovak and Slovenian January industrial output figures released on Monday showed 7.2 and 5.8 percent annual growth, indicated a good start of the year there. Bucharest led a rise in the region's main stock indexes, gaining more than 1 percent. On March 2, the rating agency Fitch gave Romania two weeks for measures that might prevent a downgrade in its neutral credit rating outlook, and hopes for changes in new taxes have helped the country's stock regain ground. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1029 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6580 25.6500 -0.03% +0.19% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 315.4000 315.2500 -0.05% +1.80% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2966 4.2980 +0.03% -0.16% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7470 4.7450 -0.04% -1.96% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4120 7.4156 +0.05% -0.03% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9200 118.0300 +0.09% +0.32% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1062.12 1061.450 +0.06% +7.66% 0 Budapest 40400.73 40288.44 +0.28% +3.22% Warsaw 2306.51 2298.97 +0.33% +1.31% Bucharest 7925.97 7844.33 +1.04% +7.34% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 871.15 872.96 -0.21% +8.32% > Zagreb 1760.69 1762.92 -0.13% +0.68% Belgrade <.BELEX1 695.14 695.14 +0.00% -8.74% 5> Sofia 584.40 582.51 +0.32% -1.69% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8910 0.1160 +243bps +12bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8010 0.0150 +218bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8840 0.0070 +182bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6100 0.0030 +214bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2230 0.0020 +260bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8740 0.0040 +281bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.18 2.24 2.26 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.40 0.64 0.84 0.14 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, editing by Larry King)