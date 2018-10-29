CEE MARKETS-Czech crown bucks easing, helped by rate hike expectations

* Uncertainty over German chancellor weakens currencies * Czech crown resists on central bank rate hike expectation * Romanian interbank rate retreats, central bank holds repo tender By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Expectations the Czech central bank will raise rates helped the crown resist a weakening of Central European currencies as the euro also got hit by uncertainty over German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hold on her office. Merkel told leaders of her Christian Democrats that she will not seek re-election as party chairwoman in early December. Germany is the European Union's biggest economy and a key trading partner for its eastern members. The forint weakened by 0.2 percent against the euro by 0909 GMT, while the Polish zloty and the Romanian leu eased by about 0.1 percent. "Germany is causing a region-wide weakening," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. Holidays in several countries in the region may keep market liquidity low. Worries over Italy's increased budget deficit target and U.S. jobs data later this week also may threaten regional assets. The crown gave up its early gains, but stood steady at 25.83 versus the euro. It is near its weakest levels since July, even though the Czech central bank has raised rates at its past three meetings, taking the main two-week repo rate tot 1.50 percent. It is widely expected to raise rates further at its meeting on Thursday to support the crown and fight inflation. "Apparently, an approach of 'we can do it, so let's do it' will prevail over a more cautious stance which would rather wait and see impact of policy tightening so far...," CSOB analysts said in a note. Central Europe's stock exchanges shrugged off the report on Merkel, with Warsaw's and Prague's main indices rebounding from multi-month lows as Western European shares also regained ground. Europe's auto stocks index jumped after a report said China's regulator was planning to halve its car purchase tax. Poland's 10-year bonds, boosted by a strong auction on Friday, traded at their lowest yields since August early in the session, but later tracked a rise in Bund yields after the report on Merkel, and traded at 3.14 percent. Romania's three-month interbank rate, bid at 3.02 percent, retreated from its highest level since July, as the Romanian central bank held a one-week repo auction. The auction provides funds to markets which have been short of liquidity, partly due to end-of-month tax payments. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1109 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8300 25.8300 +0.00% -1.11% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.4200 323.8300 -0.18% -4.16% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3140 4.3094 -0.11% -3.19% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6640 4.6610 -0.06% +0.34% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4320 7.4323 +0.00% -0.02% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3000 118.4500 +0.13% +0.17% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1045.37 1031.630 +1.33% -3.04% 0 Budapest 36279.11 35937.61 +0.95% -7.87% Warsaw 2115.07 2082.77 +1.55% -14.06% Bucharest 8479.73 8412.36 +0.80% +9.36% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 794.36 807.83 -1.67% -1.49% > Zagreb 1796.05 1798.00 -0.11% -2.54% Belgrade <.BELEX1 735.60 749.69 -1.88% -3.19% 5> Sofia 600.12 599.65 +0.08% -11.41% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6320 0.1590 +228bps +14bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8400 -0.0170 +203bps -5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1370 -0.0200 +175bps -6bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5540 0.0280 +220bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4120 0.0330 +260bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1370 0.0130 +275bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.20 2.35 1.79 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.57 0.92 0.16 Poland 1.77 1.81 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, editing by Larry King)