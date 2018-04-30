CEE MARKETS-Czech crown eases in thin pre-holiday trade, other currencies steady

* FX benefits from ECB comments, reversal of U.S. yield rise * Markets will be shut Tuesday for May 1 holiday * Crown eases to 3-1/2 month low, eyes on cenbank meeting BUCHAREST/WARSAW, April 30 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell to a three-and-a-half-month low on Monday ahead of a meeting of the country's central bank board on Thursday, while other Central European currencies were steady in thin pre-holiday trade. Regional currencies marginally extended last week's gains following benign economic signals from the United States and the European Central Bank (ECB). Last week bonds and currencies in the region bounced back from multi-week lows after the ECB played down concerns over soft euro zone economic data and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped below three percent. By 1410 GMT, the crown was down 0.26 percent at 25.549, having hit 25.600 earlier, its lowest level since Jan 10. The Czech central bank meeting on Thursday might pose some additional risks to the crown, analysts say, as comments from that meeting may point to a slower-than-expected further tightening of monetary policy. "It's the end of the month, there is a (U.S.) Fed meeting ahead, lower liquidity, a holiday tomorrow, perhaps the Czech central bank meeting is also a factor ... Some of the normal flow that would balance this is missing," a Prague-based trader said. "We hit (25.)600, that is near the technical levels of 610 and 650, those should hold. This is a classic pattern for crown, it bubbles along towards firmer levels, then drops suddenly." Hungarian markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday, while other regional markets that were open on Monday will also be shut on Tuesday for the May 1 labour day holiday. "Nothing is going on now since people left for a long weekend ... Europe is also weekending by the barbecue tomorrow, so it's hard to expect any movements. No one is calling," one dealer at a major bank in Warsaw said. All eyes on Wednesday will be on the release of Polish flash inflation for April. According to a median of forecasts gathered by Reuters, April inflation amounted to 1.5 percent year-on-year and 0.4 percent month-on-month. Central European economies are growing robustly, but inflation figures have been modest so far this year in most of the region, except for Romania, where consumer prices hit a five-year high of five percent last month. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1708 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5580 25.4870 -0.28% -0.06% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 313.5000 312.8000 -0.22% -0.82% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2270 4.2172 -0.23% -1.20% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6620 4.6640 +0.04% +0.38% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4100 7.4175 +0.10% +0.27% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0800 118.2000 +0.10% +0.36% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1114.85 1124.160 -0.83% +3.40% 0 Budapest 38295.72 38295.72 +0.00% -2.75% Warsaw 2296.32 2276.41 +0.87% -6.70% Bucharest 8747.99 8780.22 -0.37% +12.82% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 841.75 841.28 +0.06% +4.39% > Zagreb 1809.60 1796.21 +0.75% -1.81% Belgrade <.BELEX1 738.50 737.49 +0.14% -2.80% 5> Sofia 658.11 658.20 -0.01% -2.85% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7600 -0.1200 +133bps -12bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.1990 -0.0110 +125bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7300 -0.0170 +116bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5220 0.0090 +209bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3720 0.0210 +242bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0710 0.0370 +250bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.95 1.04 1.14 0.00 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.11 0.17 0.04 Poland 1.72 1.73 1.75 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Marcin Goclowski Editing by Gareth Jones)