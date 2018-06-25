CEE MARKETS-Czech crown eases slightly despite some rate hike bets

* Global risk aversion weighs on CEE currencies, stocks * Some market participants see Czech rate hike Wednesday * Hungary's forint, bonds stabilise after weakening By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies and equities mostly eased in slow trade on Monday as trade tension between the United States and its partners weighed on risk appetite in global markets. The crown eased less than 0.1 percent to 25.82 against the euro by 0831 GMT, two days before a meeting of the Czech central bank (CNB) at which interest rates may be raised. The bank started to reverse years of monetary easing in August last year as a surge in wages due to tight labour markets has increased inflation in the region. But Czech consumer sentiment eased slightly in June according to data released on Monday. The Ifo business climate index of Germany, Central Europe's biggest trade partner, also eased in June. A rally of the dollar and U.S. yields in the past months has led to a weakening of regional currencies, including the crown, increasing the odds of further hikes in CNB rates. "Rate setters definitely dislike the current, rather weak koruna (crown)," Erste analysts said in a note, adding however that a hike in August is more likely than at the bank's next meeting on Wednesday. Markets are still split on the chances that the next hike could come already at Wednesday's meeting, where hawkish rate setter Mojmir Hampl will not be present. "Even with the biggest of the (hawks on the board) ... missing, we believe the hawkish wing will win and rates will go up by 25 bps," CSOB analysts said in a client note, noting the crown is around 3 percent weaker than the CNB outlook assumed. The bank's benchmark rate stands at 0.75 percent. Elsewhere in the region, Hungary's central bank signalled an eventual end to its ultra-loose policies last week after a surge in its long-term bond yields and a weakening of the forint . The forint traded steady at 324.73 against the euro. "We project a bit more stability and see some modest yield tightening possible on long-end HGBs (Hungarian government bonds) if global risk aversion is tamed this week," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. Hungarian bonds were steady, while regional peers were mixed. Romanian bond yields were bid higher by a few basis points. Political wrangling over corruption in Romania may even help government bonds as it could make the country's central bank more cautious in monetary tightening, the Raiffeisen note said. Senior members of the ruling Social Democrats expressed undimmed support for their leader on Friday after a preliminary Supreme Court ruling sentenced the country's most powerful politician to prison for corruption. Bucharest's main equities index fell by over one percent, dragged down by a 12 percent fall in the stock of state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz, which started to trade without dividend. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1031 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2018 Czech crown 25.820 25.806 -0.05% -1.13% 0 5 Hungary 324.73 324.70 -0.01% -4.37% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.3200 4.3181 -0.04% -3.34% Romanian leu 4.6644 4.6628 -0.03% 0.27% Croatian 7.3770 7.3795 +0.03 0.69% kuna % Serbian 118.00 118.08 +0.07 0.34% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2018 Prague 1068.2 1064.1 +0.39 -0.92% 2 2 % Budapest 35141. 35396. -0.72% -10.76 33 62 % Warsaw 2171.2 2162.8 +0.39 -11.78 6 8 % % Bucharest 8024.7 8108.8 -1.04% +3.49 3 4 % Ljubljana 0.00 886.75 +0.00 -100.0 % 0% Zagreb 1838.5 1831.8 +0.37 -0.24% 1 2 % Belgrade 732.30 729.87 +0.33 -3.62% % Sofia 634.31 630.81 +0.55 -6.37% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 1.072 0.006 +176b +0bps ps 5-year 1.594 -0.003 +190b +0bps ps 10-year 2.203 -0.012 +188b +0bps ps Poland 2-year 1.644 0.014 +234b +1bps ps 5-year 2.512 0.003 +282b +1bps ps 10-year 3.175 0.034 +285b +4bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1.17 1.29 1.43 #N/A IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.77 0.965 1.16 0.26 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.75 1.76 1.81 1.7 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Mark Heinrich)