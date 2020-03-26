CEE MARKETS-Czech crown extends losses after sharp rate cut, other assets mixed

(Updates markets, adds Czech rates and bond tender) BUCHAREST, March 26 (Reuters) - The Czech crown extended losses after the central bank cut interest rates more than expected on Thursday while the country's finance ministry sold huge amounts in debt tenders for a second day as it ramps up borrowing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Other currencies and stocks across the region were mixed, with investors caught between fears of a global recession and hopes of stimulus measures. The Czech National Bank cut its main interest rate by 75 basis points, following a surprise cut it delivered last week. The Czech, Polish and Romanian central banks have cut their benchmark rates and announced further measures to shore up economic activity damaged by restrictions and closures aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak. A wide majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected Czech policymakers to cut rates by half a percentage point. "As the impact of the coronavirus crisis on economic activity becomes clearer, we expect the central bank to deliver another 50bp rate cut to near-zero over the coming months and possibly commence sovereign bond purchases," Capital Economics said in a statement. By 1330 GMT, the Czech crown extended losses to trade 0.4% lower against the euro at 27.5850. Analysts see a chance that the central bank could be active in the secondary debt market after legislation widening the assets it can buy - currently limited to maturities of up to one year - goes through parliament next month. On Thursday, the Czech finance ministry sold a massive 68.56 billion crowns ($2.74 billion) in 52-week Treasury bills, meeting most demand for the short-term paper a day after seeing record bids at an auction for state bonds. "People are looking to offload cash in anticipation of (the central bank) easing during the year," a trader said in reference to the T-bill result. Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint was down 0.3% against the euro at 355.0500. Hungary may have to raise its budget deficit target this year as the government revises its 2020 budget to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, finance minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday. Hungary has kept is budget deficit well below the European Union's limit - 3% of gross domestic product - in recent years as Viktor Orban's government worked to wrestle down some of the largest debt in central Europe. "The 2020 Hungarian budget has substantial reserves, so we have resources to tap now as trouble has reared its head," Varga said in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday. "However, if this is not enough, sticking staunchly to a deficit below 3% would be a mistake." The Monetary Council left interest rates on hold on Tuesday and moved to pump more money into the banking system by introducing a massive fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument. It provided 43.1 billion forints ($132.06 million) worth of funds to banks at its first collateralised loan tender on Wednesday, offering liquidity to banks at a fixed rate of 0.9%, it said. Romania, too, was likely to raise its deficit target at a budget revision in April, its finance minister said, but unlike its Hungarian neighbour, Bucharest is already running a deficit above EU limits, leaving it more vulnerable to investor flight. On Thursday, the ministry said it plans to tap foreign markets for further issues worth 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) by 2022. The Romanian leu was flat against the euro, while the Polish zloty reversed course to trade 0.2% higher versus the euro at 4.5650. The Polish central bank bought back treasury bonds worth over 10 billion zlotys ($2.41 billion) at its third buyback operation. Prague's bluechip index fell 1.0% on the day, while Bucharest's was flat and Hungary and Poland's rose 0.7% and 1.0%, respectively. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1404 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK= 27.5850 27.4690 -0.42% -7.80% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 355.050 353.920 -0.32% -6.73% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.5650 4.5726 +0.17% -6.76% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.8330 4.8350 +0.04% -0.92% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.6095 7.6119 +0.03% -2.16% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.400 117.460 +0.05% +0.14% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 798.64 807.650 -1.12% -28.41% 0 Budapest 32952.2 32690.4 +0.80% -28.49% 2 5 Warsaw 1456.09 1441.83 +0.99% -32.28% Bucharest 7615.45 7621.00 -0.07% -23.67% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 725.27 727.51 -0.31% -21.67% > Zagreb 1428.83 1423.61 +0.37% -29.18% Belgrade <.BELEX1 638.63 629.80 +1.40% -20.34% 5> Sofia 421.29 426.13 -1.14% -25.85% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0580 -0.1640 +167bp -15bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4620 0.0230 +199bp +8bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7910 0.1730 +213bp +22bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.9130 -0.0620 +153bp -5bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.2620 -0.0540 +179bp +0bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 1.7750 -0.0730 +212bp -2bps RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 0.62 0.47 0.41 1.72 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.35 0.35 0.47 Poland 0.68 0.51 0.48 1.17 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Larry King and Susan Fenton)