CEE MARKETS-Czech crown gives up post-hike gains on global gloom

* Crown eases, central bank rate hike impact fades fast * Global growth, trade fears maintain risk aversion * Forint hits new record low, keeping rates markets nervous By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 28 (Reuters) - The crown hit a nine-month low against the euro on Thursday as risk aversion in global and Central European markets overshadowed Wednesday's interest rate hike by the Czech central bank (CNB). With fears of a trade war between the United States and its partners in the background, the hike proved similarly inefficient in reversing currency weakness as last week's shift by Hungary's central bank (NBH) to less dovish rhetoric. The Czech hike, the fourth since August 2017, temporarily helped the crown hit a record high against its regional peer, the forint and a 5-year high versus the zloty. But it underperformed them on Thursday amid worries over global economic growth. It weakened by 0.4 percent against the euro by 0858 GMT, to 26.039. Its weakness, which adds to inflation pressure, was a key factor behind Wednesday's CNB rate hike, which came earlier than a slim majority of analysts had expected. Dealers and analysts are wondering if the crown's weakness will push the bank into another hike at its next meeting in August. With global liquidity dropping and investors transferring funds into the United States, liquid assets in emerging markets are being repriced and sold. The forint and the zloty are kept weak by still loose monetary policies, while in the Czech Republic investors sit on a huge pile of crown positions built before the CNB removed a cap on the currency last year, letting it firm. The crown is shaky "probably because the market is unsure about whether a rate hike now simply means one less later, or whether it should raise expectation about the 'terminal level' of rates by the end of the (CNB'S) forecast horizon," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. The CNB's tightening could still help the crown outperform the forint and the zloty, which have eased 5 and 4 percent so far this year, respectively, while the crown has shed less than 2 percent, analysts said. The forint traded flat at 328 against the euro, off a new record low set in early trade at 328.4, while the zloty eased slightly. Hungarian government bond yields and the key 3-month BUBOR interbank interest rate stabilised after a steep rise in the past two months. The NBH said last week that ultra-loose monetary conditions could not prevail until the end of its policy horizon, 5 to 8 quarters, but the rhetoric change was unable to stem the forint's weakening. Worry over the forint's jitters pushed interest rate swaps higher by about 5 basis points on Thursday, but bond yields remained flat, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1058 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 26.0390 25.9450 -0.36% -1.91% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 328.0000 328.0000 +0.00% -5.21% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3567 4.3515 -0.12% -4.14% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6575 4.6539 -0.08% +0.48% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3820 7.3825 +0.01% +0.65% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8600 118.0000 +0.12% +0.54% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1052.83 1051.720 +0.11% -2.35% 0 Budapest 35582.42 35587.46 -0.01% -9.64% Warsaw 2134.84 2143.25 -0.39% -13.26% Bucharest 7931.87 7940.99 -0.11% +2.30% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 888.16 883.79 +0.49% +10.14% > Zagreb 1806.94 1812.65 -0.32% -1.95% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.72 730.53 -0.11% -3.96% 5> Sofia 633.63 633.54 +0.01% -6.47% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.1720 0.0840 +188bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6070 0.0100 +191bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1900 -0.0120 +187bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6390 0.0100 +234bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5580 0.0310 +286bps +4bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2320 0.0060 +291bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 0.93 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.83 1.00 0.00 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.83 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)